British-Bangladesh People Appeal Against Deprivation of British Citizenship | politics





Three British Bangladeshi who visited Syria to join the Islamic State (Isis) won the legal challenge for the deprivation of British citizenship after being ruled stateless in court.

Two women born in the UK, known only as C3 and C4, were deprived of British citizenship in November 2019 for reasons of national security.

C7, who was born in Bangladesh and became a British citizen, also joined Isis and revoked British citizenship in March 2020 for being a threat to British national security.

All three have appealed against the removal of British citizenship by the Special Immigration Appeals Commission, who hear the challenge of the decision to remove someone’s British citizenship for national security reasons.

In the ruling, Judge Chamberlain said: C3, C4 and C7 persuaded us that they are not nationals of any country other than Bangladesh or the United Kingdom on the date of the decision and order in the case. This means that an order to deprive them of British citizenship will make them stateless.

The judge added: The Secretary of State was not authorized to issue orders in effect. I appeal the decision to make the order successful for that reason and only for that reason.

Guardian understands that the Ministry of Home Affairs will comply with the terms of the court decision.

This case could possibly be compared to the case of Shammima Wegum, who left England as a 15-year-old schoolgirl and left England to join Isis in Syria and ultimately failed a legal bid to restore British citizenship.

The UK government has deprived them of citizenship and said they are entitled to citizenship of Bangladesh, the country of birth of their parents.

The main difference between Begum and C3, C4 and C7 that influenced the outcome of the case is the claimant’s age.

The decision did not make them stateless because the Interior Ministry claimed that all three were dual citizens of Britain and Bangladesh when their British citizenship was deprived.

However, their lawyers said that all three of them lost their Bangladesh citizenship when they turned 21 years old. This means that the decision makes them stateless and therefore illegal. Begum was under the age of 21.

A spokesman for the home office said: We are very disappointed with this ruling and the court’s decision that deprivation in this case is intolerable. The government’s priority is to keep the UK safe and secure.

