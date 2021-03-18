UK to speed up abortion services in Northern Ireland | abortion





The British government will take unprecedented steps to force Northern Ireland to accelerate abortion services, using Parliament to give the Secretary of State new powers amid fears that many women are still being forced to seek help in the UK.

New figures show that despite the risk of an infectious disease, including women seeking late abortion due to serious fetal complications or health risks, more than 100 women in the UK still attempted abortions in Northern Ireland.

The move follows a groundbreaking legal action against the UK government and the Northern Ireland administration that have not delegated safe and accessible services for more than a year after abortion was legalized in the UK.

The Guardian knows that Northern Irish Secretary Brandon Lewis will enact new regulations to the next state legislature, directing the Northern Ireland Department of Health to delegate a wider range of abortion services.

Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis outside Downing Street on February 3. Photo: John Sibley/Reuters

Whitehall sources said there were frustrations and disappointments over the Northern Ireland administration’s failure to act. The source did not commission abortion services in line with the regulations originally set by the British government almost a year ago.

Sources said Lewis made it clear that this move could potentially spark criticism of overreaching as well as concerns about precedent, but the succession agreement shouldn’t be a barrier.

In an open hint of dissatisfaction, Lewis tweeted last week that he would welcome a new focus on NI executives ensuring women and girls legally and morally deserve abortion services. All of us must take our duty in this matter incredibly seriously. This is a human right to have access to quality health care.

Abortion in Northern Ireland in October 2019 after Labor Congressman Stella Creasy’s Westminster campaign overwhelmingly passed amendments to other technical government bills related to the budget and elections for the delegated parliament. Has been legalized.

Prior to that vote, abortions were criminalized except under very limited circumstances, but are now allowed up to 12 weeks, which is still more restrictive than the rest of the UK. Late abortion is allowed if there is a serious or fatal abnormality or if there is a risk to the mother’s health.

Since this change went into effect last March, the Northern Ireland trust has initiated some provisions for early medical abortions, typically administering two pills for pregnancy for up to 10 weeks.

However, sources said there are concerns that access to abortion is far more restrictive than the new regulations provide. One source said that it was not enough to guarantee the rights of women and girls and not enough to meet the requirements.

One of Northern Ireland’s five health trusts was left unpaid at all after doctors took maternity leave. Another one stopped all services in October due to lack of resources, but resumed in January and another trust declined the referral.

Access to abortion is also strictly limited to women who wish to have a surgical abortion for resection if there is a risk to the maternal health or if the fetus has serious damage or fatal abnormalities.

Despite the legal right to treatment in Northern Ireland, a total of 102 women have visited the UK to end such a pregnancy.

One White Hall source added that it is a moral obligation for Lewis to take unprecedented steps.

New regulations enacted by Congress will impose legal obligations on the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies to ensure full local access to abortion.

The new powers will give the Secretary of State the power to take direct action from the secretary or department of Northern Ireland, or a public health agency.

