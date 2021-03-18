The Guardian Perspective on the British Covid Survey: Now is the Time | Corona virus





One of all the reasons Boris Johnson should start an investigation into the coronavirus pandemic in the UK is above all else morally important. The death rate from Covid-19 was much higher in the UK than in other European countries. More than 126,000 people have died, and that number will increase. The UK figure is the fifth highest in the world. The four countries with higher sums of the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India all have significantly more populations. The pandemic killed more British civilians than in World War II. Every country has the right to know why and learn the lessons of such losses. The UK also deserves these answers.

The conditions of the door should be wide. Important questions should not be limited. No department, agency or supplier should be exempt from liability. No individual should be scrutinized. The survey should cover the entire UK and take into account international experience as well. It must be independent. The judge must lead it or play a very senior role. This process takes time. However, exercise must be given a firm deadline. Ideally, you should start now and get the job done by mid-2023. For victims of the epidemic and those who have lost loved ones in such a terrible period, the investigation should not continue as others did. Lessons learned cannot be postponed indefinitely.

Several topics stand out as essential blocks of exploration. The first and most important thing is readiness and resilience. You need to know if the UK is sufficiently prepared for the epidemic, and if the resources, training and rescue to respond are adequate. Dominic Cummings made a cold claim on this on Wednesday. Adequate resilience is what our generation urgently owes in the future. Although the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-20 and the Covid pandemic of 2020-21 were separated in 100 years, it cannot be assumed that it will be 100 years before the next pandemic, especially among the global environmental deterioration of the 21st century.

However, improved resilience is only the beginning. The investigation should also review the content, quality and timing of various lockdown decisions over the past 12 months and subsequent decisions to ease restrictions. Whether these choices are timely, sufficient or effective will be the key lesson. Decision-making by ministers, including delegated administrations and local governments, must be made under the microscope. The same is true of the actions and advice of those who have influenced them, both formally and informally through parliament, media and other means, as is the case with medical, scientific and economic advisers. The quality of public messaging, media coverage, and the role of social media should also be scrutinized.

Particular attention should be paid to the sectors that are most affected. The starting point here is clearly the NHS people, resources and equipment. Problems include personal protective equipment, emergency beds, and knock-on effects for non-Covid conditions. About 40,000 nursing home residents have died from Covid over the past year, which will be centered around the nursing home sector, which accounts for nearly a third of all deaths. The disproportionate impact of the pandemic on black and ethnic communities will also be an integral part of the process. Decisions affecting NHS testing and tracking, vaccine and border controls, as well as related procurement and contract decisions, should also be thoroughly reviewed. Certain scandals may require special and separate investigations, along with major investigations. These should not be devices that delay the main task.

Mr. Johnson has been vague about the investigation for too long. In his opinion, this is not the right time to start. However, a series of reports and commentary released this week shows why putting off all of this has become unbearable. Most of the current restrictions will be lifted in June if you follow the English roadmap to break out of the blockade. Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland are likely to appear on a similar schedule. So, this investigation should be ready to begin even in June. But preparation must begin now.

