Biden Says US To Meet 100 Million Covid Vaccine Target Six Weeks Earlier





President Joe Biden announced on Friday that the United States will meet its goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 vaccines in the first 100 days of his presidency, reaching the milestone six weeks in advance.

“I am proud to report that tomorrow, 58 days after the start of our administration, we will have achieved my goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans. It’s weeks ahead of schedule, ”Biden said, speaking at the White House Thursday.

The United States recorded 2.7 million additional doses on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to 115.7 million doses administered, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to data released on inauguration day, the United States had administered approximately 16.5 million doses.

That means Biden will hit the target in data reported on Friday, his 58th full day in office. Given a brief delay in reporting, he took the win on Thursday.

The nation actually hit the 100 million mark last week, with 66 million people having received at least a first dose of the vaccine. But Biden’s target is based on the number of shots administered since taking office, and does not include those administered under the Trump administration or on inauguration day.

Biden is on track to double his goal and see 200 million shots on his 100th day as president, although hiccups in deliveries may delay that.

“Next week I will be announcing our next goal of launching gunfire,” Biden said.

While some Republicans downgraded Biden’s initial target as a low estimate – the US moving average was topping one million per day, his target pace, in his third full day in office – he first made the pledge of 100 million shots in 100 days. in December, when vaccine approvals, production capacity and deliveries were uncertain.

Biden presented the goal as a realistic target, although it was less ambitious than the Trump administration’s baseline forecast. The vaccination campaign began under the administration of former President Donald Trump, and officials said in December that 200 million doses could be administered by the end of February. Instead, only 75 million hits were given at that time.

Read more: US crosses 100 million vaccine mark after three months of effort

The feat marks a significant political victory for Biden, who made the fight against the pandemic a cornerstone of his early presidency. It comes after another big win – the adoption of its $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief package, which the administration is promoting in a series of trips to electoral battlefield states this week. . The measure passed without Republican support.

“We are way ahead of schedule, but we have a long way to go,” he said.

The administration has steadily increased weekly vaccine shipments, aided by increased production by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. and the recent authorization of a single-dose vaccine by Johnson & Johnson. Authorities expect to have sufficient doses by the end of March to fully immunize 130 million people, although this will depend on whether the three companies meet delivery targets.

