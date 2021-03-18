Ross Township woman arrested in connection with WPXI US Capitol violence





ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa .– A woman from Ross Township was indicted Thursday, charged with participating in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Jennifer Marie Heinl faces several federal charges, including a violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parades, demonstrations or picketing at a Capitol building.

According to court documents, Heinl is affiliated with Kenneth Grayson, the Bridgeville man who also faces charges.

>> RELATED TITLE: Bridgeville Man Arrested Charged with US Capitol Riot

Grayson was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any building or restricted property; disorderly conduct which interferes with the conduct of government business; disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings; march, demonstrate or picket in the Capitol buildings; and obstruct or prevent any official proceedings.

The FBI executed a federal search warrant for Graysons’ Facebook account, where investigators found messages between Heinl and Grayson on Facebook Messenger from November 12, 2020 to January 11, 2021, according to court documents. The two discussed travel arrangements in Washington, DC, including rental vehicles and hotels.

When investigators questioned Heinl, she told them she had been to Washington on January 5 and returned the next day. She said she went to the rally alone but saw Grayson there. She also told investigators that she did not enter the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

During Thursday’s hearing, Heinl informed the court that she would waive her right to an identity hearing and was assigned a preliminary hearing on March 24.

Rick Earle of Channel 11 has learned that Heinls’ husband is a detective in the Shaler Police Department.

Court records say he filed for divorce in February, a month after the insurgency on the U.S. Capitol.

Channel 11 has learned that Heinls’ husband is a member of the FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force in Pittsburgh.

The department head told Channel 11 Heinl was on duty at the time of the insurgency and does not support what happened on the US Capitol.

We are told that Heinl is a valued member of the department and of the task force.

Jennifer Heinl was released on an unsecured bond of $ 10,000.

WPXI JENNIE MARIE HEINL A woman from Ross Township was arrested Thursday on charges of participating in the violence at the United States Capitol on January 6. (DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE)

According to photos in Heinls court documents, Grayson is pictured standing next to her and speaking with her in the Capitol Rotunda. She was also reportedly captured in several other photos in and around the U.S. Capitol.

