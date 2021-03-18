UK must avoid pride and seize AI opportunities





The UK is a global hub for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation. There is a strong claim that it is the third best place in the world as an AI researcher or company founder after the United States and China. Deep Mind, which was sold to Google, but changed everything by solving the protein folding problem recently, is evidence of AI talent in the UK. But, according to the Senate Liaison Committee, there is no room for complacency.

Brexit and the epidemic have left the UK government a bit distracted, but are trying to get back on track with announcing plans to make the UK a global center for the development, commercialization and adoption of responsible AI. The plan is due to be announced in the fall, and for this we have launched a report on 10 (well, 8 recommendations) on what to consider.

The United States is leading the world in AI with the only real threat to the crown coming from China. But that doesn’t mean the UK can’t be an important player. And, as the report shows, Britain has a few things to learn from its neighbors across the pond.

Sb Krier, author of the report and former head of regulation at the AI ​​Secretariat, urges the creation of a pool of cloud computing credits for the UK R&D ecosystem. Because AI research is computationally intensive and expensive, it is led by companies like Google and Amazon. British-based scholars have to approach that kind of power.

The report followed the recommendations of the National Security Council on AI, and last year the United States introduced the National AI Research Resource Task Force Act. It aims to promote and democratize AI-driven research and applications by developing a national cloud so that scientists and students can use the meaning that generally expensive experiments can be made available to a wider range of institutions and researchers than they are today.

The report does not recommend that the UK go full-fledged efforts to reinvent public AWS, but it makes a case for subsidized cloud credits to level the field of competition for AI scholars.

The report also urges the UK to upgrade its public data infrastructure and open up its data sets. The UK is often said to lead the world when it comes to open data. The success of Transport for London reveals data, generating data such as CityMapper (estimated 130 million per year for London economy) and Bus Open Data. Service initiatives that demonstrate the value of public data.

However, Krier wrote: The government holds vast amounts of data, but a lot of it is inaccessible, mislabeled, outdated, or malformed. He points to an Open Government Network letter urging the government to improve its open government agenda after being reviewed by the Open Government Partnership (OGP) for failing to meet the required standards.

The report urges the UK to reproduce the OPEN Government Data Act proposed by the US Data Coalitions. This establishes the official assumption that government data assets provided by the agency must be published under a public license as machine-readable data in an open format.

Krier also cited a Microsoft report that the UK is facing a lack of AI skills that are not being met by education, suggesting that the UK should lower its immigration barriers to attract foreign AI talent. Britain needs immigrants to fill the gap, and Britain is increasingly open to international talent after leaving the European Union, but it’s not clear to what extent this will offset the barriers for European talent after the end of the freedom movement.

Given the academic requirements for AI, scholarships can be at the core. Krier points out that America’s success in attracting the best talent largely depends on a targeted strategy of actively recruiting the best foreign talent through funding by several universities, such as MIT. Hence, the report encourages the government to provide additional funding to leading research universities to support graduate scholarships in AI-related fields.

It’s not just about pinching good ideas and talents. There are legitimate geopolitical and existential issues about the dangers of AI. It has to do with Dominic Cummings, former Prime Minister’s former chief advisor. There are concerns that AI could reinforce authoritarian regimes, the report says the UK is working closely with the US to build a positive alternative to digital authoritarianism, especially if there is currently no growth and stability, or making decisions between growth and stability It has an authoritarian bond for a country that has been forced to do so. .

Krier says: Amid a global retreat towards digital nationalism and protectionism, the UK must promote an open and global technology ecosystem without compromising safety and security.

