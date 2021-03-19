US warns companies to drop work on Nord Stream 2 pipeline





A worker adjusts a pipeline valve at the Gazprom PJSC Slavyanskaya compressor station, the starting point of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, in Ust-Luga, Russia, on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Nord Stream 2 is 1,230 kilometers (1,230 kilometers) 764 miles) which will double the capacity of the existing submarine route between Russian fields and Europe, the original Nord Stream which opened in 2011.

Andrey Rudakov | Bloomberg | Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday warned entities involved in the completion of a controversial Russian-German gas pipeline known as Nord Stream 2 to immediately halt work on the project as President Joe Biden would have weighed in further sanctions.

Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to the sanctions legislation passed by Congress in 2019 and is tracking entities that appear to be involved in completing the pipeline.

“The ministry reiterates its warning that any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks US sanctions and should immediately drop work on the pipeline,” Blinken said.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Biden administration is considering additional sanctions against the entities involved. The sanctions could target an insurance company working with companies that install pipelines and other companies supplying ships and equipment to the project, according to the report.

The near-completed pipeline poses geopolitical and security questions that have divided American allies in Europe. The United States is concerned that Russia is trying to undermine Ukraine’s role as a gas conduit to Western Europe by building a gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea directly to Germany, thereby making Berlin more dependent on it. energy.

The pipeline is a major point of contention between the United States and Germany, a crucial American ally. Berlin resisted pressure from Washington to withdraw support for the project.

Blinken, in recent testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the Nord Stream 2 pipeline violates European Union energy security principles and endangers the security of Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Poland.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on a Russian piping ship involved in the project a day before President Donald Trump left. The Biden administration has already expressed opposition to the project, but it’s unclear how hard the line will be.

Russian Gazprom owns Nord Stream 2 AG, the company responsible for planning, building and operating the pipeline. The project received funding from Germany Uniper and Wintershall Dea, France Engie, Austria OMV and the Dutch company Shell.

– CNBC’s Holly Ellyat contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos