



WASHINGTON The US military is focused on identifying extremist organizations in the United States that attempt to recruit members into the military. A senior official compared the recruitment effort to that undertaken by international terrorist groups trying to attract military support.

President Ramn Coln-Lpez’s enlisted senior adviser on Thursday said the Defense Department was in discussions with federal law enforcement as they developed databases on domestic extremist groups in the wake of the riot January 6 at the US Capitol. Military leaders intend to develop training for troops that makes it clear that they should not get involved in such groups.

We know our force is made aware of those organizations that are actively recruiting people, Coln-Lpez said. And we have to make sure they stand out from them. It is not good for the department and it is not good for the image of the military.

The military has long known a small number of white supremacists and other extremists in its ranks. But Pentagon leaders launched a full-blown effort to root out extremism within the force after it became clear that a significant number of veterans and some current military personnel were present during the January insurgency in Washington, DC.

More than 300 people have been charged so far in the riot that has left five people dead, and at least 100 more are expected to be charged. Of these, as many as 33 people had military backgrounds, including 31 veterans and a member of the National Guard and a member of the Army Reserves, according to the Extremism Program, based at George Washington University. .

Speaking to a small number of reporters at the Pentagon, Coln-Lpez said he was not aware of any specific coordination that had started between the Defense Department and law enforcement. But, he added, there are back and forth, especially in light of January 6, who do we need to pay attention to and so on.

He said the Pentagon should take the threat seriously, noting that Islamic State and other terrorist groups in the Middle East were using social media to recruit followers. We’ve seen this movie play before, he says. They were geniuses to make sure they target certain populations to go forward and get that buy-in.

A recent Pentagon report noted that members of the military are highly valued by these groups because they lend legitimacy to their causes and enhance their ability to carry out attacks.

In early February, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered commanders and supervisors at all levels of the military to take a one-day break from normal business in early April to discuss extremism in the ranks.

As the discussions progressed, Coln-Lpez said troops expressed confusion about various groups and wondered why people involved on Capitol Hill were different from those involved in racial protests in Seattle, for example, following of the death of George Floyd. . He said the young soldiers especially wondered, why are you looking at this group but not looking at this group?

His response, he said, is that it’s not about a particular group, but about behavior.

The answer for us is quite simple whether they are far-right or left-wing, if it is an organization that is actually inflicting damage, threats, destruction, criminal activity, etc. then we are not condoning that kind of behavior, Coln-Lpez said.

He said one of the goals of resigning is to make sure the military know their military oath requires them to remain apolitical and to be good stewards of society. And, over time, he said that with more education, service members will more frequently identify and report extremist activity and comments.

