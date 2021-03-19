Bank of England: cautious optimism over UK economic outlook





The London Bank of England expressed cautious optimism on Thursday about the UK’s economic outlook following a sharp decline in coronavirus infections and the rapid implementation of the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

In a statement, the Monetary Policy Committee for policymaking noted several positive economic developments in recent years, keeping the bank’s key interest rates at a low of 0.1%. All nine committee members voted against further increases in the bank’s bond buying program.

The decision to keep interest rates was widely predicted in financial markets after the coronavirus situation in the UK improved.

COVID infection rates and hospitalization rates have declined significantly across the UK, and vaccination programs are moving at a rapid pace, the Commission announced in minutes with a decision. The expected relaxation of COVID restrictions increases the likelihood that both supply and demand will increase over the next few months.

A combination of declining coronavirus infections New cases are running at about 5,000 per day against a peak of nearly 70,000 per day in early January, and the rapid release of the vaccine has sparked hopes for a recovery of economic activity in the spring when containment restrictions It. release.

The transition is noteworthy as the UK has killed about 126,000 people from the deadliest coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

The British government responsible for the UK blockade has laid a way to ease restrictions over the next few weeks, but insists that it will proceed according to data rather than date. Other countries in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are following similar closure mitigation timetables.

The British government hopes to reopen by mid-April for UK retailers selling unnecessary items such as shoes and books. The pub is also scheduled to reopen outdoors from that date, and will be served indoors on May 17th.

Also supporting the expected recovery was the speed at which the coronavirus vaccine was injected into people’s arms when compared to other countries in Europe. By Wednesday, more than 25 million people in the UK received the first vaccination, which is almost half of the eligible adult population.

However, vaccine supply problems are occurring and may affect expected recovery. On Thursday, the UK government said that planned vaccinations for people under 50 could be delayed by up to a month due to a reduction in labor at Indian Serum Laboratories, in part due to a shortage of supplies.

The UK economy has performed its worst in the past year and is about 10% smaller than in early 2020. Many blame the Conservative government for failing to lift lockdown restrictions early enough.

In Thursday’s report, a respected Resolution Foundation think tank said the delay has killed thousands and deepened the economic crisis.

The Resolve Foundation’s chief economist Mike Brewer said the timid and late blockade was a disaster and resulted in the avoidable deaths of thousands of people. Moreover, regulatory delays need to be stronger and longer lasting than other countries, thus exacerbating the economic damage. “

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Pan Pylas, Associated Press

