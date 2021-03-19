Biden weighs the maintenance of US troops in Afghanistan until November





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden plans to keep US troops in Afghanistan until November, rather than withdrawing them before the May 1 deadline indicated in a deal his predecessor negotiated with the Taliban, two people close to him say. discussions.

In recent discussions with members of his national security team, Biden pushed back on the Defense Department’s efforts to keep US troops in Afghanistan beyond May 1, one of the people said. But he was persuaded to consider a six-month extension.

“Biden wants out,” said one of the people familiar with the talks. This person said that Pentagon leaders argued that the Taliban was not respecting the end of the deal, describing the argument as: “Listen, you own this now, Mr. President, and we cannot guarantee what will happen if we rush everyone out. “

The military presented several options, including withdrawing troops by or near May 1, maintaining troops in the country indefinitely, or maintaining troops in Afghanistan for a period to be determined by Biden, which could include a six-month extension, said a second person familiar with the matter.

“The decision is up to the president,” the person said.

Those familiar with the administration’s deliberations said no decision had been made.

A US Navy watches Afghan commandos take part in a combat training exercise at the Shorab military camp in Lashkar Gah in Helmand province in 2017.Wakil Kohsar / AFP – Getty Images file

A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment and pointed to the latest comments from White House press secretary Jen Psaki on the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. At the end of February, Psaki said that the question of whether to withdraw his troops before May 1 was an ongoing discussion in the White House and that Biden would not agree with the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan. .

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said a policy review was still underway and no decisions had been made regarding future troop levels.

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, Biden said he was considering when US troops would leave Afghanistan and acknowledged that a full withdrawal by May 1 “is difficult.”

“I’m making that decision now as to when to leave,” Biden said.

The decision bears some similarities to the internal debate that raged under the Obama administration when Biden was vice president, although it involves far fewer troops. At that time, Biden strongly opposed sending tens of thousands of additional US troops to Afghanistan and instead called for a smaller counterterrorism force that would focus solely on Al- militants. Qaeda. The small force that Biden was advocating at the time is close to the size of the one in Afghanistan now.

The May 1 deadline is part of a deal between the Taliban and the United States brokered by the Trump administration and signed last year in Doha, Qatar. As part of the deal, the United States pledged to withdraw all of its troops by May in return for the Taliban’s agreement to begin peace talks with its adversaries in the Afghan government and a pledge to ensure that Afghanistan not be used as a starting ground for terrorist attacks on the United States or its allies.

Any expansion of the US troop presence beyond May 1 would likely have to be presented and negotiated with the Taliban, who have publicly stated that they will not accept any delays in the US exit, current officials said and old. Otherwise, the Taliban could claim that the United States was violating the Doha agreement and resume all-out war with the United States and NATO allies. The Taliban have mostly refrained from launching direct attacks against US-led forces in Afghanistan since the agreement was signed in February 2020.

The US military said on Wednesday it had carried out airstrikes against the Taliban in southern Afghanistan in the previous 48 hours after multiple Taliban attacks on Afghan government security forces, a door said. – military speech in a tweet.

Pentagon officials acknowledge that time is running out to meet the May 1 deadline, given the logistical challenges of transporting materials across the country’s mountainous terrain.

State Department Special Representative for Reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Thursday participated in talks in Moscow between the Taliban and the Afghan government, as well as other prominent Afghans, in an attempt to move the process forward. of peace at a standstill. Representatives from Pakistan, Iran, India and China were also present.

Subsequently, the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan said in a joint statement that they “urge participants in the intra-Afghan negotiations to immediately engage in discussions on issues fundamental to resolving the conflict, including including the foundations of a future peaceful and stable Afghan state, the content of a political roadmap to inclusive government, and the modalities for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. “

The Moscow meeting is to be followed by a major international conference next month hosted by Turkey. The conference is part of a larger diplomatic push by the Biden administration to revive peace talks, but the two sides remain very distant.

Washington has proposed that the Taliban and Afghan leaders negotiate a power-sharing deal that would create an interim government, which would be accompanied by a ceasefire. But the Taliban have so far refused to approve a nationwide ceasefire, and the Afghan government has expressed concerns about forming an interim government without holding an election.

