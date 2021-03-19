OSCE Serbia Mission Director: UK Response





Thank you chair

Ambassador Braathu, welcome back to the Standing Committee to take on a new role as Serbia OSCE Mission Director. Thank you and your team for the detailed report.

It is clear that the mission continued to provide valuable support to Serbia despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. During these special times, the last April elections were postponed in Serbia, and we are grateful to the OSCE Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights Office (ODIHR) for sending a special election evaluation mission for the rescheduled elections on 21 June.

We have re-established the Working Group by the Serbian government to address ODIHR recommendations. We welcome the mission and ODIHR ready to support efforts to implement these important recommendations ahead of the 2022 elections.

Today I want to focus on three areas covered in press freedom reporting. Minority communities; Fighting serious and organized crime.

Media freedom is essential for democracy to function effectively. Journalists should be able to do their jobs without threats or physical attacks. We thank our mission for our dedication and professionalism as an honest broker in promoting the development of a healthier media environment in Serbia. We welcome your continued support to implement the 2020 Media Strategy in accordance with the agreed action plan.

If you don’t implement it, the strategy makes little sense. We strongly support the mission’s ongoing advisory and facilitating role with a permanent working group on the safety of journalists, and following your work to analyze criminal law, a 24-hour deadline for the prosecutors of the Republic to begin investigating cases of journalist attacks. Introduced.

The Mission to Minorities is in a good position to provide expertise and support, and we attach great value to our Serbian Southwest Regional Office and our work at the regional level. One of the achievements of this reporting period was the collaboration with the Albanian National Minority Committee and Ministry of Minority in providing elementary school textbooks in the Albanian language. We also highlight your work in facilitating dialogue between Southern Serbia and the central agency by encouraging participation in the upcoming census regarding the further integration of ethnic minorities.

Serious, organized crime and corruption devastates communities and destroys lives. It should be a priority for the governments of all countries to work to protect their citizens, hinder and justice the criminals involved. We welcome the Serbian Government’s commitment to solving existing problems and recognize the scale of the challenges ahead.

The mission here plays a vital role in building police capabilities, providing expertise and support, combating corruption, cybercrime, money laundering, and identifying early signs of rapid evolution that can lead to terrorism. In particular, it highlights our cooperation with the Serbian Task Force on the fight against human trafficking from Hungarian and North Macedonians who arrested 14 suspects and were convicted.

I also thank the UK for the research on gender that supports everything you do. I especially emphasize your publications on sexual harassment in Serbia and your work on the language and reality of a mission documentary that highlights where language shapes attitudes, including attitudes towards women and men.

Finally, I work for a comprehensive and sustainable normalization agreement that benefits the citizens of both countries by emphasizing the UK’s support with international partners for the EU-promoted dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo.

Thank you again to Ambassador Braathu for sending us the mission report, and thank you to the team as well.

