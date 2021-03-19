Fishersville man charged with assaulting officers on the U.S. Capitol on January 6





HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – An Augusta County man, described as a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier, is charged with assaulting four police officers on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

According to unsealed documents drafted by an FBI investigator, Jeffrey McKellop, of Fishersville, is accused of physically assaulting four officers from the Metropolitan Police Department, including throwing a flag pole leading to a laceration on one eye of the city. ‘officer.

McKellop is accused of approaching officers and using his hands to push them away.

At one point, McKellop allegedly breached the line of officers near the bottom of the U.S. Capitol scaffolding. Investigators said McKellop pushed agents out of his way and ultimately became involved in a confrontation with an agent.

During the confrontation, the FBI investigator said the officer positioned himself with riot spray aimed at McKellop and the crowd, when McKellop, who was wearing a gas mask, picked up a flag pole on the ground and shoved it in the officer’s face, then throwing the flagpole, the same way as throwing a spear.

In February, the FBI identified McKellop following the posting of photos on the FBI website.

According to the impeachment documents, the FBI received two online tips identifying McKellop. An informant said they knew McKellop for about six years, describing him as a retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and military contractor working overseas.

Another informant acknowledged the McKellops Person Kit, saying it was similar to the one McKellop used overseas.

The arrest warrant stated that McKellop was wearing ballistic armor, a patch described as the national flag of the country of Georgia, and a green bag which investigators say is a US military-type carry bag used to hold a mask. gas and / or chemical protection. to protect the wearer from harmful chemical stresses.

McKellop’s images were recorded from footage on social media platforms.

In some images, McKellop wears a flag pole with at least two different flags attached: a national Blue Line flag and a 13-star Betsy Ross flag with the words Trump on it. Keep America Great printed on it.

Additionally, footage from U.S. Capitol security cameras appears to show the Fishersville man outside the Capitol in the crowd.

McKellops’ attorney told WHSV his client was arrested and jailed in Washington DC.

You can read the full FBI affidavit here.

