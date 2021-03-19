Vaccination alone is unlikely to be infected with coronavirus in UK, study warns | British news





In the UK, vaccination alone is less likely to be infected with the coronavirus, a new study suggests.

However, research has concluded that progressively loosening lockout restrictions and achieving high absorption of COVID-19 jabs can minimize future tide.

Modeling at the University of Warwick was done before initial real data emerged in studies investigating the impact of vaccine release.

Professor Matt Keeling said: “Our modeling suggests that adult vaccination alone is unlikely to completely stop the spread of COVID-19 cases in the UK.

“While early abrupt lifting of restrictions has the potential to lead to a large wave of infections, we have found that gradual easing of measures over months could reduce the peak of the future wave.”

He added that the tremendous success of the UK’s vaccine launch so far and the government’s gradual roadmap to deregulation have been the cause of optimism.

“However, some measures may also be needed for the time being, such as testing, tracking and isolation, good hand hygiene, wearing a mask in high-risk environments, and tracking super diffuser events,” explains Professor Keeling.

The study, published in Lancet Infectious Diseases, has modeled a combined vaccine release in the UK with a variety of scenarios to mitigate closure measures. The goal was to predict R numbers and COVID-related deaths and hospital stays between January 2021 and January 2024.

In this model, vaccine intake was assumed to be 95% for ages 80 and older, 85% for ages 50 to 79, and 75% for ages 18 to 49.

Based on data from phase 3 trials of Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines administered in the UK, the vaccine protection rate against symptomatic disease was estimated at 88%.

This finding suggests that vaccination may substantially reduce the R rate, but without other control measures, lowering R to 1 or less may not be sufficient.

According to the researchers, the magnitude of the future wave and the number of deaths resulting from it will be affected by the extent to which the initial action is mitigated, the timescale for mitigation, the level of protection of the vaccine against infection, and the absorption of the jab.

The model estimates that 131,100 coronavirus deaths will occur in the UK by January 2024 if the restrictions on closure in February 2021 are partially relaxed.

In addition, it was predicted that some mitigation measures in April 2021 would kill 61,400 by 2024 and 53,900 if the restrictions began to be lifted from June 2021.

It is estimated that 21,400 COVID-19 deaths will occur over the next two years if all containment measures are removed in January 2022 after the vaccine release is complete.

Dr Sam Moore of Warwick University added: “Since we did this research, new evidence suggests that the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines may offer higher levels of protection against serious diseases than ours, estimates.

“This reduces the scale of future hospital admissions and deaths we estimate, making it easier to manage future waves of health care.”

This model did not account for the emergence of new strains where the jab could provide less protection, and immunity may be weakened and further vaccinations may be required.

Researchers have also been unable to determine the impact of mitigating certain closure measures on future cases and deaths.

