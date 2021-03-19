The US-Chinese talks: a meeting of friends and enemies





The Biden administration didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet for this meeting. Yesterday he announced subpoenas against major Chinese companies suspected of threatening national security, and last week Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee he believed the Chinese government was committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. What does this tell us about how the administration plans to approach diplomacy with China?

This tells you that the Biden administration seems, so far, to be a lot tougher on China than many realized. It shouldn’t come as a surprise. While the Republican talking point during the campaign was that Biden would turn the store over to the Chinese, the story of Biden and his top foreign policy aides, Blinken and Sullivan, suggests a very different approach. They focus on technological competition with China, the threat of continued cyber attacks (and China is believed to be behind one of the biggest in recent weeks, targeting Microsoft systems), and new forms of military competition.

As Sullivan pointed out in an essay published last year, it is possible that China is looking to follow the American model of 130 years ago, by strengthening its navy and extending its reach, to push us further. in addition to the east in the Pacific. But it is also possible that his strategy is to roll out his 5G networks around the world, make countries dependent on his aid, infrastructure projects and vaccines, and spread his influence in this way. Or he can try both. In any case, we now have a full competitor, an economic and technological competitor, and a military adversary.

The subpoenas that Bidens’ Commerce Department issued to Chinese companies were sent as part of a Trump administration policy, which allows the executive branch to intervene in sales of communications equipment. foreign manufacture if national security is considered threatened. Would you say that US-China relations represent a rare area in which Biden does not seek to break harshly with the policies of his predecessors?

Certainly, Biden’s team did not abandon the instruments of power wielded by Trump; I think he realizes that Trump has accurately identified the importance of addressing the Chinese challenge. Biden’s camp just thinks he confronted him the wrong way. Trump believed he could ban Chinese technology and impose sanctions on the country until he got to the negotiating table.

But China is too big to be punished effectively. And at the end of the day, the United States must innovate and produce competitive products. For the Biden team, that means we need our own answer to 5G networks, because at the moment there is no made in the United States alternative. This means that we need to make progress in semiconductors and artificial intelligence, even if it requires an innovative and government-backed industrial policy.

