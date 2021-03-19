Britain’s increasing cycling and walking should be fostered, the minister says | Shipping policy





The public, who cultivates a passion for walking and biking around English towns and cities, needs support and encouragement as the country emerges from the Covid-19 blockade, the minister said.

Transport Minister Chris Heaton-Harris is very interested in active travel in the UK and has urged people to walk and ride bikes whenever possible.

This year was a year that changed the way we travel for work and leisure. You need to keep people’s new love for walking and cycling, he said.

Heaton-Harris pointed out at an online conference hosted by the Living Streets charity on Thursday that the government announced 2 billion dollars for walking and biking last year, and that $200 million is already evidence of promises allocated to local authorities.

He said despite voiced opposition to some plans, most residents supported proposals such as low-traffic areas (LTNs) and improved bike paths and sidewalks, and responded to government-mandated surveys to support road space. Two-thirds of one respondent turned over to walking and biking.

We have to take people on this journey, but we know that the majority support the improvement of the community.

During the pandemic, hundreds of miles of new bike paths were built, paved roads improved, and the introduction of LTNs into the UK and around the world saw a significant increase in the supply of bikes and walking.

Former Congressman Mary Creagh, now Living Street’s chief executive, said at the meeting it was decided that the silent majority in favor of low-traffic areas would sound loud and clear.

Creating safe spaces for walking and biking, she said, addresses obesity, inactivity, air pollution, climate change and congestion at the same time.

But she said too often that widespread public support for this move was overshadowed by more vocal opponents. Creagh said it was important to make a special effort to listen to people who were excluded from the conversation, often older and not online, as well as children and adolescents.

As well as improving air quality and health, she says walking and biking are essential elements in tackling the climate crisis by reducing traffic emissions. And she says one of the most important issues is the operation of schools in the UK, which, according to a Living Streets study, emits the same amount of carbon emissions as Greenland each year.

This message was backed up by Heaton-Harris, where 70% of children went to school a generation ago, but this has dropped to about 50%. There is tremendous potential to increase the percentage of children walking to school, he said.

This meeting was the second to examine the impact of Covid-19 on the way we get around towns and cities in England. On Tuesday, the Academy of Ideas hosted an event titled From Bike Paths to Low-Traffic Areas. Who owns our street?

On Wednesday, Kensington and Chelsea city councils postponed restoration of the popular bike path on Kensington High Street, despite polls found to support the majority of residents. Instead, we will consider a feasibility study for travel options in the long run.

