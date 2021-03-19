Divided US House Passes Bill to Help Dreamer Immigrants | Migration news





The House voted Thursday to open a gateway to citizenship for young dreamers and immigrants who have fled war or natural disasters abroad, giving Democrats a victory in years for the first vote on a question which again faces a sharp surge in Congress.

In a vote close to the 228-197 party line, lawmakers approved a bill providing legal status to an estimated two million dreamers, taken to the United States undocumented as children, and to hundreds of thousands of other migrants from a dozen struggling countries.

The House also votes on a second measure creating similar protections for one million farm workers who have worked illegally in the United States; the government estimates that they include half of the country’s agricultural workers.

Both bills hit the wall with opposition Republicans insisting that any immigration legislation strengthens security at the Mexican border, which waves of migrants have tried to breach in recent weeks. The GOP accused Congressional Democrats of ignoring this issue and President Joe Biden of fueling it by erasing the restrictive policies of former President Donald Trumps, even though this wave started while Trump was still in power.

The outlook for House bills was grim in the equally divided Senate, where the 50 Democrats will need at least 10 GOP supporters to break down Republican filibusters. The outlook was even bleaker for Bidens, as the more ambitious goal of legislation making citizenship possible for all 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, easing visa restrictions, improving border security technology and spending billions in Central America to alleviate the problems that push people to leave.

Blocking continues

Congress has been deadlocked on immigration for years, and it once again seemed to be becoming political ammunition. Republicans could use it to rally Conservative voters in the next election, while Democrats could add it to a stack of House measures that are languishing in the Senate to garner support for the abolition of filibusters which kill bills.

Democrats have said their bills are not aimed at border security but at targeting immigrant groups who deserve help.

They are so much a part of our country, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said of the Dreamers, who, like many immigrants, held frontline jobs during the pandemic. These immigrant communities strengthen, enrich and ennoble our nation, and they must be allowed to stay.

Neither of the House’s two measures would directly affect those attempting to cross the border from Mexico. Republicans still criticized them for their lack of border security arrangements and turned the debate into an opportunity to castigate Biden, who has surged in popularity since taking office and won a huge relief package. COVID-19.

It’s a Biden border crisis, and it’s getting out of hand, Minority Parliamentary Leader Kevin McCarthy said.

While the number of migrants caught crossing the Mexican border has increased since April, the 100,441 encountered last month was the highest figure since March 2019. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkashas said that the number was heading for a 20-year high.

Democrats are making this problem worse, Republicans have said, with bills they say encourage smugglers to bring more immigrants into the United States and offer amnesty to immigrants who break the laws to enter and live. in the country.

In the previous debate on the Dreamers Bill, Democrats said Republicans were going too far.

The House approved similar versions of the Dreamer and farm worker bills in 2019. Seven Republicans voted for the Dreamers bill and 34 supported the farm worker measure that year.

Both 2019 measures died in what was a Republican-led Senate. Neither would have received a signature from Donald Trump, who spent his four years as president restricting documented and undocumented immigration.

In contrast, Biden has suspended work on the Trumps Wall along the Mexican border, ended its separation from young children from migrant families, and allowed apprehended minors to remain in the United States as officials decide s ‘they can legally stay. He also turned down most single adults and families.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Biden supports both bills as critical steps towards much-needed relief for the millions of people calling the United States home.

What’s in the invoices?

The Dreamer’s Bill would grant conditional legal status for 10 years to many undocumented immigrants up to the age of 18 who were brought to the United States before this year. They should graduate from high school or have equivalent degrees, not have a serious criminal record, and meet other conditions.

To obtain lawful permanent residence, often referred to as a green card, they would have to earn a graduate degree, serve in the military, or be employed for at least three years. Like all other green card holders, they could then apply for citizenship after five years.

The measure would also grant green cards to around 400,000 immigrants with temporary protection status, which would allow temporary residence for people who have fled violence or natural disasters in a dozen countries.

The other bill would allow immigrant farm workers who have worked illegally in the country for the past two years with their spouses and children to obtain licensed farm worker status. This would allow them to stay in the United States for renewable periods of 5 1/2 years.

To earn green cards, they would have to pay a fine of $ 1,000 and work for up to eight additional years, depending on how long they’ve been in farming jobs.

The legislation would also cap wage increases, streamline the process for employers to obtain H-2A visas that allow immigrants to work legally on farm jobs, and gradually introduce a mandatory system to electronically verify that farm workers are eligible to work. in the USA.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos