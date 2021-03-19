Early Twitter Sponsor Insight Investigates $50 Million in UK Fintech Shares | Business news





Early sponsors of tech giants including Twitter and Trivago are leading a $50 million (36m) investment in a UK-based fintech group founded by one of Boris Johnson’s top business advisors.

Sky News learned that Pollinate, co-founded by Alastair Lukies, has secured new funding from investors headed by Insight Partners.

The Series C deal will add a New York-based company to the Pollinate shareholder syndicate, which already includes taxpayer-backed lenders, NatWest Group, MasterCard and National Australia Bank.

Image: NatWest joins Pollinate’s shareholders.

Pollinate allows banks to compete with payment groups such as Worldpay by upgrading their technology capabilities to better serve SME customers through cloud technology platform deployment.

The software provides a’one stop shop’ for small businesses, including payment functions, digital loyalty schemes, marketing tools and insights.

News of the latest investments in the company will come just weeks after a government-sponsored review of the UK fintech industry, led by former Worldpay CEO Ron Kalifa, proposed a series of actions to boost the sector.

Founded in 2019, Pollinate represents Lukies’ latest fintech venture after establishing the payments business Monitise and growing into a London-listed company worth up to £1 billion.

Lukies was appointed Business Ambassador by David Cameron in 2014 and served as Chairman of Innovate Finance, a trading organization in the UK fintech sector.

He currently chairs the Fintech Alliance and is a member of Mr Johnson’s newly formed Business Advisory Board.

Pollinate is said to be close to closing a number of new banking partnerships to add to its deals with NatWest’s merchant takeover brands Tyl and NAB.

To date, the company has raised about $100 million from investors.

Lukies founded the company with Fiona Roach Canning, former executive of the Nectar loyalty programme, Tim Joslyn, former Bain technology executive, and Jonathan Hughes, former Chief Operating Officer of Worldpay.

Images: Fiona Roach Canning, Al Lukies, Tim Joslyn and Jonathan Hughes

“Small businesses are the lifeline of the global economy,” Lukies said.

“They are simply job creators, innovators and brave explorers looking for ways to make things work.

“Access to capital, intuitive banking services and value-added solutions, and a broad ecosystem of partners are critical to the small business owner’s journey.”

Insight Partners’ operational partner Emmet Keeffe III said that Pollinate’s offering of a white-label digital marketplace for major banks provided an attractive growth opportunity.

Keeffe III said, “After the pandemic, banks have the opportunity to lead the revitalization of the SME economy, but they have to move quickly.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos