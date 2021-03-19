As US and Mexico run out, more ‘liberated’ migrant families in US





McALLEN, Texas Despite the Biden administration’s stated policy of returning migrants who arrive as family members across the border in Mexico, customs and border protection are releasing more families to states -United because neither Mexico nor the United States can deal with them.

In February, nearly 60% of families arriving at the southern border were allowed to stay in the United States, up from 38% in January, according to CBP data.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attributed the increase in a statement earlier this week to Mexico’s inability to take back the number of families the United States seeks to deport under an authority promulgated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asylum seekers are released by the U.S. Border Patrol at a bus station on February 26, 2021 in Brownsville, Texas. John Moore / Getty Images

“Mexico’s limited capacity has strained our resources, including in the Rio Grande Valley region of Texas. When Mexico’s capacity is reached, we process families and put them in immigration proceedings here. in the United States, ”Mayorkas said Tuesday.

The reason more people are not being detained in the United States, an immigration and customs official said, is that the agency simply does not have the manpower or the time to process them given the current outbreak at the border. The United States has detention centers designed to accommodate up to 3,000 immigrants, and as of last week around 450 were detained, meaning space is available, but the problem is the volume of migrants, not the space, according to the manager.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to community leaders in McAllen, Texas, those who can stay in the United States have children under six and are crossing the Rio Grande Valley. This is because Mexico refuses to take back families with children under the age of six on this stretch of the border.

“[It is] not because the [Biden] The administration welcomes them, but because Mexico does not take them back, ”said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic charities in the Rio Grande Valley, who has seen hundreds of families pass through her refuge every day. McAllen after being processed and abandoned at a bus stop by US authorities.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling said his town sees many young children arriving with their parents.

Asylum seekers pass U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as they cross an international bridge between Mexico and the United States on March 17, 2021 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.John Moore / Getty Images

“What they allow are family members with a child six years or younger. So you’re lucky if you have it, it’s the families that are dropped off with us, ”Darling told NBC News.

The Mexican government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia ainsley

Mary Murray contributed.

