Spring forecast: drought worsens for much of the United States





With nearly two-thirds of the United States abnormally dry or worse, the government’s spring forecast offers little hope of relief, especially in the West where a devastating mega-drought has taken hold and worsened.

Weather and agriculture officials have warned of possible reductions in water use in California and the Southwest, increased wildfires, low levels in key reservoirs such as Lake Mead and Lake Powell and damage to wheat crops.

Drought worsens on Thursday with drier than normal April, May and June for much of the country from Louisiana to Oregon. including some areas hardest hit by the most severe drought. And almost all of the continental United States sees a warmer-than-normal spring, except for tiny parts of the Pacific Northwest and Southeast Alaska, which makes the drought worse.

We anticipate a prolonged and widespread drought, said deputy director of the National Weather Service, Mary Erickson. It was really something that looked and was very concerned.

NOAA expects the spring drought to hit 74 million people.

Several factors are contributing to the worsening drought, the agency said. A cooling in La Nina of parts of the central Pacific continues to bring dry weather to much of the country, while in the southwest, heavy summer monsoon rains have not materialized. Meteorologists also say the California megadrought is associated with long-term climate change.

Thursday’s National Drought Monitors show nearly 66% of the nation is in an abnormally dry state, the highest level in mid-March since 2002. South Dakota, with small islands in relief in parts of the Great Lakes and New England.

Over 44% of the nation is in a period of moderate or worse drought, and nearly 18% is in extreme or exceptional drought just west of the Mississippi River. Climatologists refer to what is happening in the West as a thought that started in 1999.

The drought in almost the West is already severe enough in its magnitude and intensity, and sadly, it doesn’t look likely that there will be much relief this spring, said UCLA climatologist Daniel Swain, who writes the Weather West blog and is not part of the NOAA Outlook. Winter precipitation has been well below average across much of California, and summer precipitation has reached record levels in 2020 in the desert southwest.

With the Sierra Nevada snowpack only 60% of normal levels, US Department of Agriculture meteorologist Brad Rippey said there would be reductions in water and allowances in California and possibly in d ‘other areas of the southwest for agriculture and other uses. It will likely hit the tree nuts crops in the Golden State.

Winter and spring wheat crops have also been hit hard by drought in the West with 78% of the spring wheat producing area in drought conditions, Rippey said.

The dry and warm conditions over the next few months will likely bring an improved wildfire season, ”said Jon Gottschalck, head of the NOAA forecast branch.

Swain of UCLA said wildfires are unlikely to be as bad as they are in 2020 because a large amount of vegetation has already burned down and drought has delayed regrowth. Last year, he said, the wildfires were so massive that it will be difficult to get past them, although this fire season is likely above average.

Drought and heat create a vicious cycle. When it’s that dry, less solar energy goes to evaporating moisture from the soil because it’s not as wet, Swain said. This leaves more energy to heat the air, and the heat worsens the drought by increasing evaporation.

Across the West, it is clear that climate change has increased temperatures essentially all year round, which has reduced the mountain snowpack and increased evaporation, significantly worsening the severity of the ongoing drought conditions, ” did he declare.

Over the next week or two, parts of the central United States could receive pockets of heavy rain, but the question is whether that will be enough to offset the large rainfall deficits in the high plains of the year. last, said Nebraska state climatologist Martha Shulski. mentionned.

The flip side of the drought is that for the first time in three years NOAA is forecasting no major spring flooding, with smaller amounts of minor and moderate flooding.

About 82 million people will be at risk of flooding this spring, most of them minor without property damage. This is down from 128 million people last year.

Flooding tends to be a costly, localized problem in the short term, while drought and forest fires hit larger areas and last longer, according to NOAA climatologist Karin Gleason.

Since 1980, NOAA has tracked weather disasters that have caused at least $ 1 billion in damage. The 28 droughts caused nearly $ 259 billion in damage, while the 33 floods cost around $ 151 billion.

