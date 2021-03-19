Biden orders US flags from half of staff in the aftermath of Atlanta spa shootingsExBulletin





On Thursday, the American flag drops half of the staff at the White House. Andrew Harnik / AP .

rock legend Andrew Harnik / AP

Andrew Harnik / AP

President Biden and Vice President Harris plan to travel to Atlanta on Friday, where they will meet with leaders of the city’s Asian-American community following a deadly shooting this week that left eight people dead, including six women. of Asian origin.

Meanwhile, Biden issued a proclamation that US flags on federal buildings be reduced to half staff until sunset Monday to mark the massacre in Georgia.

Biden said he was ordering the lowering of the flags “as a sign of respect for victims of senseless violence” on Tuesday, when police said a lone gunman shot the victims at three metropolitan spas in Atlanta.

The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, 21, was charged Wednesday with four counts of murder and one count of assault in Cherokee County, north of Atlanta, where three women and a man were fatally shot at Young’s Asian Massage. Long is also charged with murder in Atlanta, where four women were killed in two separate spas.

Atlanta Police released an incident report Thursday night, and where the form asked if it was a hate crime, “no” was entered.

Also Thursday evening, Cherokee County District Attorney Shannon Wallace released a statement pledging to work for justice.

“We are well aware of the feelings of terror in the American-Asian community. We hear your concerns and want it to be known that these victims will receive the best efforts of this office. We plan to start meeting with those affected. in the near future, and gain their trust, as we continue to develop our case against the defendant, ”the statement said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect confessed to the shooting, telling authorities he suffered from “sex addiction” and that the spas represented a “temptation he wanted to eliminate” for him.

“We believe he frequented these places and may have attacked,” Sheriff Frank Reynolds said Wednesday.

The White House has decided to cancel a rally in Atlanta to tout the passage of the $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief. But the president and vice president instead planned to visit the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get updates from officials on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, officials cited by the Atlanta Journal Constitution said.

In addition, Biden and Harris will meet with leaders of the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community in Atlanta on Friday and speak with state lawmakers to get their perspective on the growing number of hate crimes against people of origin. Asia since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic which some critics say has been fueled by former President Donald Trump’s denigration of China as the source of the virus.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos