US-China talks in Alaska quickly turn into feuds

The first high-level talks between the United States and China since President Joe Biden took office immediately turned into bickering and recriminations, illustrating the deep rift that remains despite the change in the White House.

Each side sharply criticized the other over human rights, trade and international alliances at the frozen Anchorage, Alaska meeting. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed to raise concerns about cyber attacks, the treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and Beijing’s growing control over Hong Kong.

“The alternative to a rules-based order is a world where power does good and the winner takes everything and it would be a much more violent and unstable world,” Blinken said.

The Chinese retaliated. Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party Politburo, offered a long monologue in which he said that Western nations do not represent world public opinion and called the United States the “champion” of cyber attacks.

“A lot of people in the United States actually have little faith in the democracy of the United States,” he said, citing the murder of black Americans and the Black Lives Matter movement. Towards the end of his opening remarks he said Blinken’s comments were not “normal” and added that in response “mine are not either”.

Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan responded, with Sullivan saying that a confident country is able to look carefully at its own shortcomings and constantly strive to improve, and that’s America’s secret sauce.

Delegations will meet again on Friday after the second of three scheduled closed-door sessions closes around 10:00 p.m. local time, China Central Television reported. Previous discussions in private were “substantial, serious and direct” and went beyond the allotted time, a senior US administration official said.

The acrimonious start soured the mood of investors in Asia, contributing to a decline of about 3% of the Chinese stock index CSI 300. Regional stocks were already under pressure after an overnight drop on Wall Street.

“It is still early days and it is premature to conclude that this meeting is a harbinger of things to come,” said Bonnie Glaser, senior advisor for Asia at the Center for Strategic & International Studies. “It is certainly a difficult start, however, and reveals the depth and breadth of the differences between the two countries.”

Chinese diplomats have for weeks signaled their intention to push back the Biden administration’s efforts to interfere in issues Beijing sees as its own internal affairs, Yang having warned Washington last month not to cross any “red lines.” . Blinken had nevertheless insisted on sensitive subjects during his trip this week to Asia, accusing China of “coercion and aggression”.

Yang Jiechi, center, speaks during the opening session of the US-China talks.

Photographer: Frederic J. Brown / AFP / Getty Images

Tensions increased further after opening remarks in Anchorage. Cameras were brought out of the room to be recalled. Yang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi followed up with more criticism.

“Is this how you hoped to conduct this dialogue?” Yang asked, according to his delegation’s translator. “I think we have thought too well in the United States. The United States is not qualified to speak to China from a position of strength. “

While Chinese officials protested that Blinken and Sullivan’s opening criticism was not a way to treat guests, a senior US official later said Chinese officials were determined to stand out and to engage in the theater rather than the substance. China also accused the United States of violating diplomatic protocol by “seriously delaying” the start of the meeting.

The difficult start lowered already low expectations for the Alaska meeting. There had been unease about the meeting so early in Biden’s tenure among some administration officials, and the quick response was that it may have been a miscalculation, according to one. familiar person.

“Because the Biden administration has yet to define clear policies, they end up fighting for nothing, for positions,” said Derek Scissors, Chinese analyst at the conservative American Enterprise Institute. “If it takes months to review and put people in place before defining China’s policy, fine, but don’t pretend you can have a useful meeting with the Chinese.”

Ahead of the meeting, officials in Beijing had raised the possibility of a virtual summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping next month, to coincide with Earth Day and draw attention to the fight against climate change. It is not known whether the difficult start of the Alaska talks will derail this effort.

Two months after taking office, it looks like the new US president is unlikely to make any major changes to former President Donald Trump’s sweeping approach to China. Regarding Saudi Arabia, Biden has refrained from sanctioning Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, even as he went beyond Trump by publicly implicating him in the death of columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Biden is resuming Trump’s efforts to reinvigorate the Quad Alliance of the United States, Australia, Japan and India. Blinken praised Trump’s “Abraham Accords”, the rapprochement between Israel and countries in the Middle East.

“At least initially, they stick with what Trump left them,” said Aaron Frieberg, a foreign policy professor at Princeton University and national security assistant under President George W. Bush. “On concrete things like saying that China is committing genocide in Xinjiang – it was a landmine left for them when they came out of the gate – instead of trying to get around it, they just got it.” adopted.

– With help from Linly Lin, Jing Li, Kari Soo Lindberg and Emily Barrett

(Updates with end of discussions, latest on stocks)

