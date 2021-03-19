Biden says US will hit 100 million COVID shot target on Friday





The United States is also finalizing plans to send 4 million combined doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada during its first vaccine export.

WASHINGTON As the United States moves closer to President Joe Biden’s goal of injecting 100 million coronavirus vaccines weeks ahead of his target date, officials said on Thursday that the country is now in a position to help its neighbors, Canada and Mexico.

The Biden administration announced the outline of a vaccine loan plan to Canada and Mexico even as the president announced that the United States was on the verge of meeting its 100-day injection target well in. ahead of schedule.

I am proud to report that tomorrow, 58 days after the start of our administration, we will have achieved our goal, ”said Biden.

Ahead of Biden’s remarks, the White House announced that the United States planned to send 4 million combined doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and Canada during its first vaccine export.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration was finalizing efforts to distribute 2.5 million doses in Mexico and 1.5 million in Canada as a loan. Details are still being worked out.

Our first priority remains vaccinating the American population, Psaki said. But she added that ensuring our neighbors can contain the virus is a mission critical step, is essential to ending the pandemic.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized in the United States but has been authorized by the World Health Organization. Tens of millions of doses have been stored in the United States, should it receive emergency use authorization, and it has sparked an international outcry that the life-saving vaccine is on hold when it could be used elsewhere.

The Biden administration and leaders of other wealthy countries have faced calls from France and some global health advocacy groups to donate a small percentage of vaccine produced in the United States and elsewhere. other industrialized countries to poor countries. Biden also responded to direct requests from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador to purchase vaccines made in the United States.

Global public health advocates say wealthy countries like the United States need to do much more to help stem the spread of the global pandemic. The World Health Organization released a report on Thursday that found less than 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Africa so far. This is the equivalent of what the United States administers in a matter of days.

From his early days in office, Biden set clear and achievable parameters for America’s success, whether it be vaccinations or school reopens, as part of an apparent strategy of under-promise. , then overcast. Aides believes exceeding his targets breeds confidence in the government after the Trump administration’s sometimes fanciful rhetoric about the virus.

The 100 million dose target was first announced on December 8, days before the United States even had an approved vaccine for COVID-19, not to mention the three that have now been approved. emergency. Still, he was generally seen within reach, albeit optimistic.

By the time of Biden’s inauguration on January 20, the United States had already administered 20 million shots at a rate of about 1 million doses per day, complaining at the time that Biden’s goal was not was not ambitious enough. He quickly revised it up to 150 million doses in his first 100 days.

Today, the United States is injecting an average of about 2.2 million doses per day and the pace of vaccination is likely to increase significantly later this month in conjunction with an expected increase in vaccine supply. .

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, injections of 96 million doses have been reported to the agency since Bidens’ inauguration, but those reports are behind the actual date of administration. Vaccination trendlines indicated Biden crossed the 100 million mark on Thursday, with the numbers likely to be confirmed by the CDC over the weekend.

The president decided to speed up vaccine deliveries from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, as well as to increase the number of places to receive vaccines and people who can administer them, with a focus on increasing the country’s capacity to inject doses as a way of removing supply constraints.

The risk of setting overly optimistic expectations is that an administration could be defined by its inability to meet them, as in May 2020, when President Donald Trump said the nation had prevailed over the virus.

At the time, the country had experienced around 80,000 deaths from the virus. This week, the death toll in the United States reached 538,000. Trump’s lax approach and lack of credibility have also contributed to low public safety compliance among the American public.

