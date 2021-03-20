EXPLAINER: Is the US border with Mexico in crisis?





Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy said Monday during a visit to El Paso, Texas, that “it is more than a crisis. It is human grief.” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday called the wave of migrants a difficult challenge, but nothing new.

Spin and semantics aside, migration flows to the United States from Mexico are increasing dramatically for the third time in seven years under Republican and Democratic presidents – and for similar reasons.

How have flows changed since Joe Biden became president?

Border encounters – a widely used but flawed gauge that shows how many times U.S. officials have encountered migrants – has risen sharply in Donald Trump’s final months as president, from an unusually low level of 17,106 last April to 74108 in December. Dating last month topped 100,000 for the first time in a four-month streak in 2019.

This is only part of the picture, however. The person crossing is as important a gauge as the number of people trying, if not more.

Mexican adults fueled last year’s surge, a return to one of the biggest waves of immigration in U.S. history, from 1965 through the Great Recession of 2008. Last March, the Trump administration introduced pandemic-related powers to immediately deport people from the United States without the ability to seek asylum. Facing no consequences, Mexican men kept trying until they were successful.

The percentage of repeat encounters reached 38% in January, compared to a rate of 7% during the 12-month period that ended in September 2019. The recidivism rate was 48% among Mexican adults during from a two week period last year in San Diego.

Families and children traveling alone, who have more legal protections and need more care, have become a bigger part of the mix after Biden took office. They made up 29% of all meetings in February, up from 13% two months earlier.

The border patrol encountered 561 unaccompanied children on Monday, up from an average daily peak of 370 during Trump’s presidency in May 2019 and of 354 during a peak in Barack Obama’s presidency in June 2014. A US official provided the Monday’s total to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as it was not intended to be made public. The daily average was 332 in February, up 60% from the previous month.

SEE ALSO: Teenagers who fled Honduras recall being detained at the border for 2 months before reuniting with mum

Why are families and children suddenly coming now?

Trump, responding to a massive increase in the number of Central American families and children that peaked in May 2019, expanded his policy of “migrant protection protocols” to force asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in the US immigration court. It has undoubtedly been effective in deterring asylum – less than 1% were successful, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse – but asylum seekers have been exposed to violence in Mexico, such as this is shown by the advocacy group Human Rights First and others. Avocados were extremely difficult to find in Mexico.

Other Trump-era policies included expedited asylum procedures at U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facilities, where access to lawyers was nearly impossible. Agreements have been made with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador for the United States to send asylum seekers to Central American countries with the option of seeking protection there.

Biden quickly ditched Trump’s policies as cruel and inhumane, keeping his campaign promises. He kept Trump’s pandemic deportation powers in place, but exempted children from traveling alone.

Biden wants Congress to give $ 4 billion to tackle the root causes of Central American migration, such as poverty and violence, that have driven people to the United States for decades, including an increase in number of children in 2014.

What does the Biden administration do?

In addition to ending Trump’s policies and seeking foreign aid, the Biden administration wants to speed up the release of children to their parents, relatives and others in the United States, avoiding the conditions of detention that have drawn widespread criticism. during the outbreaks of 2014 and 2019.

The administration was scheduled to begin treating unaccompanied children as early as Wednesday at the Dallas Convention Center, days after establishing a makeshift facility in Midland, Texas. The US official who spoke to the AP said the US Department of Health and Human Services is considering establishing additional detention facilities at Moffett Federal Airfield near San Francisco and Pecos, in Texas, as well as expanding to Donna, Texas, in a joint. effort with customs and border protection.

RELATED: Governor Abbott Tackles Biden Over Immigration Policies Amid Texas Border Surge

Nearly 1,900 of the roughly 2,500 unaccompanied children held in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday were there longer than the 72-hour limit set in agency policy, the official said.

About seven in ten encounters in February resulted in deportation under pandemic powers, limiting the need for detention space. Mexican and Central American adults and families have been returned to Mexico. Mexican authorities resisted taking back Central American families from the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, the busiest corridor for illegal crossings, prompting US authorities to deport them to El Paso, Texas, and San Diego.

Others picked up at the border may be released in the United States with notices to appear in immigration court.

The Biden administration is also stepping up efforts to have children seek asylum from their homes in Central America instead of making the dangerous journey to the US border.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos