U.S. Farm Groups Prioritize Needs For Next Surface Transportation Bill





ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA US farm groups have highlighted priorities for Congress to consider in the next ground transportation bill.

The groups are calling for improvements that are environmentally friendly and improve the economic health of American agriculture. The March 17 letter was led by NGFA and signed by dozens of organizations of agricultural producers, commodities, agribusiness, food manufacturers and food products.

The letter outlined the priorities to be included in the new legislation:

Include the rural United States in any infrastructure package. Adequate funding, program availability and ranking criteria should take into account the unique needs and challenges facing rural communities and our infrastructure, the letter said. Ensure that the Hours of Service Exemption (HOS) rules provide flexibility for agricultural transporters and agricultural supply transporters by enacting the Agricultural Transporters and Livestock Safety Act (HAULS). Provides flexibility for the types of fuel used. Authorize a pilot program to gradually increase federal truck weight limits. Establish a tolerance to account for load shifts. Load transfers during transport can result in fines for drivers, as part of the truck becomes heavier than what is permitted by current law, even if the total weight of the truck is below the federal truck weight limit. of 80,000 pounds, the groups said. Maintain the ability of agricultural carriers to travel at posted local speed limits. Maintain the current level of financial responsibility for trucks. Efforts to increase liability insurance for trucks beyond the current level of $ 750,000 would increase freight costs without a direct safety benefit, the letter said. Ensure harmonization of federal and state restrictions on commercial driver’s licenses. Increase the flexibility of restricted CDL drivers in agricultural service industries to accommodate weather-related disturbances.

The upcoming Surface Transportation Bill is an opportunity to enact policies that promote a more environmentally friendly, productive and economically viable freight transportation system to keep the agriculture and manufacturing industries of the Americas competitive on the market. global market, the letter indicates.

To read the entire letter, click here.

