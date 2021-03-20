Britain seeks new ranger regiments to settle new disputes





The British Defense Minister has launched a special operation “Ranger Regiment” modeled after the elite green berets of the U.S. Army, which will be incorporated with foreign forces to help fight new conflicts before they expand.

Described as “Special Forces Light”, the unit is part of a radical overhaul of the British Army, which will be detailed in Monday’s Defense White Paper.

The review is expected to include thousands of Army personnel cuts and the retirement of hundreds of tanks and armored vehicles to fund new investments in cyber and space technologies.

General Mark Carleton-Smith, chief of staff, declined to comment on the details of the restructuring, but said the modern army “will no longer be defined only by size.”

He added, “Today’s scale is really much less important. Real money is power, usability, relevance and potential for deployment.” “What I think is that it is an army of the right size for the digital age and is ready to compete much more effectively. A new form of land competition related to the information age rather than the industrial age.”

Carleton-Smith said the new 1,000-person regiment will form the first of the four battalions early next year.

It is expected to focus on rebel operations in regions such as East Africa, and can not only train and support local troops, but also accompany the mission if necessary to provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support, and military cyber. expertise. One area of ​​future operations may include countering the terrorists of Al Shabab in Somalia.

Rangers, who will recruit primarily from the army infantry battalion, will operate in a similar manner to special forces, but will be public rather than covert. They will use their presence in the “high threat” realm to gather information about new conflicts.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the Rangers were inspired in part by U.S. military special forces known as Green Berets specializing in anti-rebellion.

“This is to stop the spread of conflict and to support our allies,” he said. “It’s about helping build their resilience and, if necessary, giving the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister more options in the future. If you want to go from simple training to support [local forces] Accompanying or even fighting together is a viable option.”

Green Berets were deployed earlier this month to help Mozambique’s regional armies fight Islamic state militants.

British troops are in line with a new strategy of “continuous engagement” presented this week in Downing Street’s defense, security and foreign policy review. This would mean deploying more troops abroad “more often and for longer periods of time,” the document said.

“The presence of more globally will provide a foundation for better understanding of events, early detection and resolution of problems, and a more proactive response to threats.”

