Joe Biden crashes while boarding Air Force One





Joe Biden tripped Air Force One’s steps today and asked new questions about his health. The 78-year-old, the oldest president in U.S. history, seemed to struggle while riding the presidential plane. It wasn’t immediately clear what Mr. Biden fell in the first place, but immediately after recovery, he fell two more times and brushed himself off. Meanwhile, security officials watched a video of a public clash of high-ranking US and Chinese diplomats who met for the first time since Biden was elected president.

Scientists warn that Europe’s third wave could spread to Britain

The EU’s AstraZeneca failure triggered a third wave of Covid that could spread to the UK, government scientists warned. Experts were talking with Boris Johnson today amid fears that an increasing number of cases in Europe would inevitably leak to the UK. While the UK is in the process of lifting restrictions on schedule as part of a government roadmap, Paris fell into a new month-long blockade this week after witnessing tens of thousands of new infections every day. Europe is at risk of losing its second tourist season this summer as vaccine paralysis collides with an exploding third wave, Ambrose Evans-Pritchard says the scars from these dramatic business declines are coming to people like Spain, Italy and Portugal. We analyze how it can cause another damage.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean Castex received the Astra Zeneca vaccine at an event broadcast live on French TV today in an effort to restore public confidence in the vaccine at a hospital near Paris. Castex, 55, said he was given the jab the same day that the French medical regulator Haute Autorite de Sante ruled that the jab could be resumed after a few days of suspension, but it should only be given to people over the age of 55. Because Boris Johnson was due to receive his jab today, the Queen welcomed the “surprise” of the million volunteers who signed up to provide her time during the epidemic.

The theme song for Line of Duty also has a hidden meaning.

It’s a well-known show that keeps viewers guessing, with red herrings and unexpected twists covered in every episode. However, the composer of Line of Duty has revealed for the first time that even the ending credits have a hidden message for viewers with the sharpest ears. As the sixth series goes on Sunday, Michael Hoganhas has compiled a summary of the story so far, and you can look for clues with him on the Talking TV Newsletter, which takes a closer look at the weekly Line of Duty and the rest of the week’s best TV. .

Sturgeon pressure | The Alex Salmond investigation concluded that Nicolas Ster was “hard to believe” that the former mentors were not aware of any concerns about the behavior they alleged against women. An additional leak of an investigation report due to be released on Tuesday concluded that “if she had such knowledge, she mislead the committee.” Tom Harris concluded that even under a cloud of doubt, he had no choice but to enter the Holyrood election in May. Alan Cochran, a country engulfed by her charm, analyzes why her resignation would put the SNP in the worst situation.

Worldwide: BBC reporter missing in Myanmar

A BBC reporter was detained in Myanmar, the broadcaster said today, asking Burmese military authorities to confirm he was “safe.” Aung Thura, an accredited reporter for the BBC Burmese Service, was reporting outside the courts of the capital of Naepido when he and another reporter were kidnapped by men in plain clothes. The BBC said the men had arrived in an unmarked van around noon local time.

Who is the Gayle King and should the palace be concerned?

