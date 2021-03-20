British Army Announces Transition to High-Tech War With Cuts | group





The British military will unveil the transition to a more lethal, high-tech and drone-capable war on Monday. The minister and the director try to stop criticism of the reduction in the size of the military.

This plan will be highlighted in the Defense Command document, which outlines the military’s ambitions over the next five years, cuts the military size to 72,500 and confirms another set of savings in the daily defense budget. It is squeezed.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said last Friday it was time to end Top Trump’s number game because previous reviews that emphasized size left the armed forces with tied and unavailable warships or regiments.

Instead, the ministers and service officers will find out how troops like Royal Marines can use a mobile phone app to find friends and enemies on the battlefield, highlight and fire using devices such as ghost drones and six-foot-long single-blade helicopters. I will emphasize. To the goal.

General Nick Carter, the head of the army, said he would focus on lethality, relevance, resilience, and readiness for our armed forces and our armies rather than focusing on size and shape.

However, ministers are preparing for the difficult acceptance of the newspaper on Monday. Even though Boris Johnson handed over $16.5 billion to the Department of Defense over four years in November, the extra costs are being spent on expensive equipment. And a consolidated review of defense and foreign policy announced last Tuesday by Downing Streets highlighted the increase in Trident warheads, and urged Britain to be more actively deployed around the world even if the number of troops declined.

The Labor Party said there was a gap between the government’s ambitions and actions. Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey said: Ministers talk about the increase in capital funding, but this is not a real 2.7% cut in daily defense spending over the next four years. This is the Achilles tendon of their defense plan.

Wallace and Carter unveiled their vision at a war game walkthrough at Bovington Camp in Dorset on Friday. Here, Marines and soldiers demonstrated how newly developed drones, phones, and maps could be incorporated into real-time combat.

Marines of 45 Commando aim their rifles while training at a live shooting range in Barry Buddon, Scotland. Photo: Murdo MacLeod / the Guardian

The Royal Marines, who took part in the training, in which Britain is partnering with a fictional African nation, fastened and wore a cell phone to the chest. An Android app called Atak allows you to use your phone to track allies and share the location of your enemies.

Along with the commandos, a variety of drones were in operation, including ghost mini-helicopters used for reconnaissance, and the Marines plan to purchase ten this summer. They work in a herd to point out potential targets using artificial intelligence, and police officers can choose what drones look for, such as a white Toyota Hilux with a machine gun.

Ministers said that despite the increasing use of artificial intelligence targeting, all launch decisions would still have to be made by soldiers. There is growing concern about the rise of robotics on the battlefield, especially when it comes to choosing what to target.

Nonetheless, military officials believe that new technology, especially the Atak app, which can connect to portable radios, can boost each soldier’s strength many times. Britain says nearly 100 marine commandos defeated 1,500 Americans with the help of situational awareness technology during a pre-urban training held in California last year.

Dan Cheesman, Chief Technical Officer of the Royal Navy, said the normal rules of attack are completely overturned. What you need is one-to-one, not three-to-one.

Other military skills he emphasized include DefendTex flying grenades, drones carrying explosives with mobility that could be stolen from Harry Potter books, larger Malloy drones used to dump supplies, and possibly bringing wounded soldiers on the battlefield in a day. Lets go. . There are also plans to test the jetpack at Portsmouth Harbor later this year.

The military commander plans to form a special forces lighting unit, the Rangers Regiment, from 2022 to provide support, training and stabilization missions to African countries. SAS and SBS are expected to grow in size and focus on advanced. A mission whose existence is rarely publicly recognized.

