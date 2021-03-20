Iranian nationals accused of conspiring to evade US sanctions against Iran by disguising $ 300 million in transactions over two decades | Takeover bid





WASHINGTON An unsealed federal criminal complaint today accuses 10 Iranian nationals of implementing a nearly 20-year plan to evade US sanctions against the Iranian government by disguising more than $ 300 million in transactions, including l purchase of two $ 25 million tankers from Iran through shell companies in the San Fernando Valley, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. In addition, a forfeiture complaint filed today seeks a money laundering fine in the amount of $ 157,332,367.

The lawsuit, filed in October 2020 in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, accuses the defendants of one count of conspiracy to violate Iran’s transactions and sanctions regulations, the Iranian financial sanctions regulations. and the Law on International Emergency Economic Powers. The defendants are said to be located outside of the United States. If found guilty, the defendants would face a legal maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

In a major civil forfeiture action brought by the Department, the defendants risk losing more than $ 157 million in funds implicated in sanctions violations against Iran, said Deputy National Security Attorney General John C. Demers . It’s just. Through the use of shell companies, money services and exchange firms around the world, the defendants have attempted to cover up hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on behalf of a state sponsor of terrorism. Make no mistake, the Justice Department will continue to deploy all the tools necessary to curb the Iranian regimes’ ability to use the U.S. financial system to support its malicious efforts.

The FBI has a strong ability to track nefarious actors who use the U.S. financial system to evade sanctions, said Alan E. Kohler, Jr., deputy director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division. Our investigation revealed that more than 70 shell companies were used by these individuals to hide their plot in favor of the Iranian government’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and the sponsorship of terrorism.

As part of a vast plan spanning nearly two decades and across multiple continents, the defendants conspired to abuse the U.S. financial system to carry out hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on behalf of the Iranian government, the U.S. lawyer said. Acting Tracy L. Wilkison for the Central District of California. Today’s indictment is an example of the willingness of federal law enforcement agencies to bring to justice those who violate our sanctions and laws designed to strengthen our national security.

According to court documents, the complaint details a decades-long conspiracy to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran, a nation the U.S. State Department has named as a sponsor state of terrorism. During the operation, the defendants are said to have created and used more than 70 shell companies, money services companies and exchange houses often using the name Persepolis or Rosco in the United States, Iran, Canada, United Arab Emirates. and Hong Kong. The defendants also allegedly made false statements to financial institutions to conceal more than $ 300 million in transactions on behalf of Iran, using money wired in US dollars and sent through US-based banks.

The complaint alleges that the defendants were aware of US sanctions against Iran throughout the plot. In an email exchange, for example, the defendants reportedly discussed the US government’s efforts to disrupt the international financial network of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khameneis, an organization believed to be hiding investments from the Iranian people and international regulators. In an iCloud account, a defendant recorded a news article about new US sanctions imposed on companies suspected of funding the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

As alleged, several defendants operated or were employed by Persepolis Financial Services Inc., an Encino-based company that facilitated the illegal transfer of US dollars on behalf of Iran from 1999 to the early 2000s. ‘an executive of Persepolis Financial in 2003, several defendants left the country to settle in Canada and the United Arab Emirates. There they owned, operated, or were employed by other shell companies under the names Rosco Trading, Rosco International, Persepolis, and Rosco Investment, which were used for over a decade to secretly facilitate U.S. dollar transactions on behalf of from Iran.

In addition, several defendants allegedly used a Hong Kong-based shell company known as Total Excellence Ltd. to secretly buy two $ 25 million tankers on behalf of Iran. The United States later sanctioned the businessman for using Iranian money to buy tankers and to help Iran ship crude oil in violation of US and European sanctions. In 2013, two defendants allegedly defrauded a financial institution in the United Arab Emirates by preparing a fraudulent invoice and making false statements that a US dollar transaction processed by a New York-based bank was undertaken on behalf of a United Arab Emirates-based shell company. In fact, the real buyer was an Iranian oil and gas company, the affidavit states.

In addition, in 2016, several defendants allegedly conspired to transfer millions of dollars through the US financial system in order to complete a transaction with a South Korean OEM on behalf of Iran. During that transaction, four defendants ordered the manufacturer not to mention any name of Iran in documents exchanged with financial institutions processing the transaction, according to the affidavit. In March 2017, the South Korean company sent $ 1 million to a shell company selected by the conspirators.

Finally, in 2016, the conspirators secretly transferred thousands of dollars to Southern California on behalf of Iran, including $ 66,766 that a defendant transferred to a Santa Monica-based company with a bank account held in Wells. Fargo & Co., to acquire electronic equipment at the direction of an associate of an Iran-based company, according to the affidavit.

The FBI is investigating the case.

U.S. Assistant Lawyers William M. Rollins of the Terrorism and Export Crimes Section, Dan G. Boyle of the Asset Forfeiture Section, and Lawyer David Lim of the Counterintelligence and Asset Control Section. Exports of the Department of Judges continue this case.

A complaint contains allegations that an accused has committed a crime. Every accused person is presumed innocent until and unless his guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt.

