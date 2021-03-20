Biden steps up family deportations as arrivals at US-Mexico border continue to rise





CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) – The United States is deporting migrants to Mexico far from where they are caught crossing the border, according to Reuters witnesses, in a measure that circumvents the refusal of the authorities of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas which has stopped accepting the return of migrant families with young children.

Asylum-seeking migrants from Central America, who were flown from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the United States, walk to Mexico at the Paso del Norte International Border Bridge, in this photo taken from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on March 19, 2021. REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez

The practice is a sign that President Joe Biden is toughening his approach to the growing humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico border after his administrations urge Central American migrants to stay at home failed to stop thousands of people. to head north.

Some families arrested at the Texas border in the Rio Grande Valley said in interviews that they were airlifted to El Paso, Texas, after being detained just days. From there, they were escorted by US officials to the international bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, about 1,300 km from where they were first picked up by US border patrol officers.

A Reuters photographer this week saw planes land in El Paso loaded with dozens of migrant families with young children, including babies in diapers, and then saw the same families cross the international bridge.

Some passengers interviewed by Reuters after arriving in Mexico said they were woken up in their holding cells at night by border officials and did not know where they were going as they were loaded onto buses and taken to the airport.

Landon Hutchens, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson, said due to a lack of capacity in the Rio Grande Valley, migrants have been sent to El Paso for processing, as well as in Laredo, Texas, and San Diego, California. .

Gloria Chavez, head of the U.S. border patrol for the El Paso area, said El Paso has been receiving families from the Rio Grande Valley since March 8. number of families in the region per day. She said some families are still being released to shelters in the United States.

The migrants’ shuttle to El Paso was first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

While the United States has deported thousands of people illegally crossing the border, Tamaulipas, which is across the border from Texas, does not accept the return of families with young children, which presents a enigma for the Biden administration.

US authorities have freed hundreds of families to shelters and given them notices to appear in immigration court to reduce overcrowding at border facilities.

Dylan Corbett, director of the Hope Border Institute, an advocacy organization, said the majority of families deported to Ciudad Juarez after crossing into South Texas have children under the age of 7.

They were returned to Juarez in a situation of extreme vulnerability, facing dangers from human traffickers and organized crime groups, Corbett said in an interview, adding that shelters in Mexico were full due to the pandemic.

Edna Sorto, who came from Honduras with her two young sons, sat on the floor in a state government immigration office in Ciudad Juarez shortly after crossing the El Paso bridge. Dozens of families moved around the office with toddlers and babies sleeping on blankets on the floor.

They didn’t ask us anything about why we were coming, where we were going, or who might receive us in the United States, Sorto said through the tears and screams of children in the background who said they were hungry. We’re just going to wait here and see what they tell us, see if we can find a place to stay.

UNDER PRESSURE

The new practice of deporting families to another part of Mexico comes as the Biden administration faces pressure from critics and some supporters for its handling of the border crisis.

Opposition Republicans attribute the increase in illegal border crossings to Bidens’ immigration policies and what they say is his mixed message to potential migrants.

Biden administration officials have warned migrants not to make the trip north appear to be ignored, as smugglers report some families are allowed to persuade potential migrants that the border is open.

We have made it clear to all levels of government that the border is closed and the majority of people will be turned back or deported under Title 42, a White House spokesman said, referring to a public health order. instituted under former President Donald Trump in the midst of the pandemic. . The order allows migrants, including families, to be deported to Mexico or their country of origin.

Gil Kerlikowske, who served as CBP commissioner for three years under former President Barack Obama, said the Biden administrations’ heavy reliance on messaging was a huge mistake.

We have over 25 years of messages in Mexico and Central America, from signs on buses and bus shelters to radio spots and more, saying: Don’t come, it’s dangerous, and for 25 years this message has been totally unknown.

Democrats and activists say the children are being held in custody for too long and should be handed over to family members or other sponsors sooner.

More than 500 of the estimated 4,500 unaccompanied children held in sparse border patrol facilities Thursday have been there for more than 10 days, above the legal three-day limit, according to US government data shared with Reuters.

(This story corrects where the interviews were conducted in the fifth paragraph)

Reporting by Jose Luis Gonzalez in Juarez, Mexico, Mica Rosenberg in New York and Ted Hesson in Washington; Additional reporting by Paul Ratje in El Paso, Texas; Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey, Mexico and Kristina Cooke in San Francisco, edited by Ross Colvin and Aurora Ellis

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos