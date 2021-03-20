COVID-19: The’future’ of British pubs a year after the first lockdown | British news





British pubs are facing a “dark future” as it has been a year since it was closed due to the first coronavirus lockdown.

Dave Mountford, a publicist and activist at the Forum for British Pubs, told Sky News that at least 2,000 pubs have already been closed.

He said the rest would need considerable financial help.

“You will need additional financial aid over the years to recover from sugar,” Mountford said.

“A lot of the pubs will reopen with huge debts. They have a bounceback loan, but the industry hasn’t turned it back and the drinkers don’t even know they’ll go back to the pub.

“Have people gotten used to drinking at home over the past year? To be honest, it’s a pretty dark future.”

Located in Chin Li, a rural village in Derbyshire, the Old Hall Inn is preparing for an outdoor reopening in mid-April.

Image: Landlord Dan Capper said he’owed a fair amount of debt’ to overcome the lockdown.

Landlord Dan Capper described last year as “cruel”.

He said, “I thought we’d be shutting down for weeks, not months, not a year.

“We owe a fair amount of debt to fix this problem. We’re sure we can get it back, but that doesn’t make it less painful or difficult.”

Due to regional rating restrictions, Mr. Capper’s pub and restaurant haven’t reopened after closing in November.

His team of 68 employees said, “It’s too soulless to see an empty bar.”

As is the case with all places, it will be very important for the coming months.

Greater Manchester nighttime economic adviser Sacha Lord to challenge the delay in the opening of indoor hospitality, asking the government to “proof or justify” why non-essential retail stores may reopen prior to indoor hospitality. Started a high court case. .

But in the meantime, many local council licensing teams are working with pubs, bars, and restaurants to help turn the nearby public outdoor spaces into drinkers and eateries.

Image: There are still months left until indoor hospitality opens.

The Old Hall Inn’s pub garden is covered with tents and outdoor heaters to safely maximize space when restrictions are partially lifted on April 12th.

“We don’t know what to open, it doesn’t matter how busy or whatever, so we make sure to start slowly and build a backup,” said Capper.

“We can’t wait for our employees and customers to return.”

Meanwhile, the government announced new funds to renew the appearance of downtown and seaside towns in anticipation of attracting tourists this summer.

Community Minister Robert Jenrick said Congress will provide £56 million to clean graffiti, plant greenery, invest in outdoor seating, install, and sell pop-up food stalls.

“These funds will help Congress and businesses safely welcome shoppers, restaurants and tourists,” he said.

“As the roadmap allows, we need to back up our local business, enjoy everything this country has to offer, and enjoy what we’ve missed so much.

“I’m allowing all pubs across the country to have tents in their gardens all summer long as a one-off effort to support local residents.”

The initiative was hailed as a “good first step” by John Turner, CEO of Visit Somerset, but he warned that support should go further to cover the massive losses from the pandemic.

“We saw that about 70% of our business sales were completely gone over that period. That was a huge shock for us,” he said.

“But we are seeing that suppressed demand now and we are looking forward to a resurgence this summer.”

