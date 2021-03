India Reopens US Apple Market with Non-GMO Certificates | Orchards, nuts and vines

WENATCHEE, Washington. Washington state apple growers say they are happy with a series of developments this week that will reopen India to American apples.

“This is very positive news,” Todd Fryhover, chairman of the Washington Apple Commission, said in a meeting this week.

The Indian market was closed to American apple growers on March 1 when a new law went into effect requiring a selection of imported fresh produce, including apples, melons, plums and tomatoes, to prove they were not are not genetically modified.

Under the law, promulgated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, each shipment of the listed product must carry a non-genetically modified certificate issued by an authorized regional or national government authority.

This hurt American growers because, until this week, the USDA did not issue such certificates, meaning growers had no way of proving their apples were non-GMO, even though. only one producer nearby, British Columbia-based Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc., produces a GMO. Apple.

“India is a very important market for Washington apple growers,” said Mark Powers, president of the Northwest Horticulture Council.

In 2017, India was the second largest export market for Washington apple growers. India fell to 12th place in a recent trade dispute, but it remains a major market nonetheless.

What changed things this week, Powers said, is that the Washington State Department of Agriculture worked out the technical details needed to issue a non-GMO certificate to apple growers. The process will involve inspections and other protocols.

“We and the WSDA have finally worked out a lot of the details,” said Powers. “The process is underway and we have had parallel discussions with the USDA.”

Starting next week, Powers said he expected shippers to be able to start sending apples to India again, although he said it might take a bit of time to speed up.

The new Indian law means that US growers will have more paperwork to go through to gain certification as non-GMO, but Powers said it was best to be shut out of the market.

American apple growers knew the law was coming; the Indian government announced its intention to create such a law last August. The US industry then teamed up with apple industries in other countries, pressuring India not to enact the law. But when other countries gave in, the international coalition collapsed and India gained the upper hand.

The law was supposed to come into force in December but was postponed to March 1.

Washington apple growers say they are happy that with certifications they can enter the market again.

However, challenges remain. India still has a 70% tariff on American apples, a 50% most-favored-nation tariff plus a 20% retaliatory tariff.

“On the positive side, we can ship. On the negative side, we are still faced with homework,” Fryhover said of the commission.

Fryhover and Powers have said they hope new U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai will negotiate a better trade deal in the coming months.

