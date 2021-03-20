Afghans from across the United States travel to Washington DC to protest decentralized system and ethnic representation and pledge to support HE Ahmad Massoud





Jawid Paymani, a protester who made the 40-hour drive from Los Angeles, said taking the health risk of the long protest was a small sacrifice compared to defending important achievements of the past two decades such as women’s rights, democracy and the continued preservation of freedom of expression.

Protesters filled Washington’s skies with banners, one of which read: “A decentralized political system will allow social justice, democracy and national unity to prevail in Afghanistan!”

Afghan activists fear that the mistakes of the 2001 Bonn Conference will be repeated, excluding one of the main ethnic groups, it will be an obstacle to peace in a nation that is already in need of healing. The landscape strangely resembles that of the early 1990s. Afghan peace talks should include all ethnic groups and ensure a just and lasting peace that is acceptable to all parts of the country. The unitary presidential system which is more centralized than any modern monarchy and the emirate system proposed by the Taliban are unjust and unacceptable to the Afghans. A just system is one in which all ethnic groups have: equal representation, autonomy for cultural and religious freedoms and, above all, the guarantee of the human rights of all ethnic groups. It is only with the decentralization of power from the existing tyrannical centralized system and an equitable distribution of wealth and resources that Afghanistan can enter a new era of peace.

The Afghans had among the banners with calls for decentralization, images of Ahmad Shah Massoud who defeated the Red Army in the 1980s and single-handedly defended the world for years against the Taliban and international terrorism.

Demonstrators’ chants roared through the capital’s park, in favor of Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad’s Shah Massoud. He entered politics earlier this year and has since become a new source of hope for Afghans around the world, from the United States to France, India and Russia. Ahmad Massoud is currently reviving his father’s movement and demands that it is only through the decentralization of power and the equal distribution of wealth that peace and social justice can be established in Afghanistan.

Wahab, a militant leader among the crowd, shared the vision that inspired them to protest. A vision that Ahmad Massoud had published last year in the New York Times on decentralization in Afghanistan, entitled “What is missing from the Afghan peace talks”.

The link to HE Ahmad Massoud’s Vision of Peace published in the New York Times, can be read at the link below: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/14/opinion/afghanistan-peace -talks.html

SOURCE: Yusife Nazir, Monarch Strategy LLC

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos