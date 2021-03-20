The Telegraph’s main headline of the day





Here are some of the main articles covered on Saturday.

The British Vaccine Tsar has accused Emmanuel Mark Long and Angela Merkel of damaging the Astra Zeneca vaccine as “totally irresponsible.” In fear that the EU Jabbs failure triggered a third covid wave that could spread to the UK.

In her first major interview, Kate Bingham, former head of the government’s vaccine task force, accused the French president and the German prime minister of questioning the efficacy of the vaccine after questioning the efficacy of a vaccine developed by British scientists.

2. Pfizer warns the EU to withdraw from the vaccine threat to the UK

Pfizer warned the EU to withdraw from the threat of blocking vaccines to the UK. This is because the company needs important ingredients shipped from Yorkshire.

The pharmaceutical company and its partner BioNTech told Brussels that the UK has the power to retaliate against the export ban by withholding raw materials needed for the jab.

3. Diana Rain, argues Martin Bashir, is the source of the stain that I was accused of.

Martin Bashir said Diana Rain, accused of peddling to secure an interview with her, is being accused.

Bashir is allegedly made a ridiculous lie to Diana Vie to secure an interview that sparked a divorce from Prince Charles in 1995.

4. British Church Imposes Priest Quotas in BAME Background

The British Church will introduce quotas for Black and Minority (BAME) clergy, conduct anti-racism training, and contextualize church statues that “may cause pain or crime,” a leaked report said.

Last year, church officials formed a task force to investigate racial discrimination after Archbishop of Canterbury, Pastor Justin Welby, said in a general assembly debate that “we are still institutionally racist, regrettable and embarrassed” .

5. Prince William: Mental health is a’complex subject”close to my heart’.

The Duke of Cambridge admitted that Friday night mental health was a complex subject very close to his heart.

Following his remarks in the BBC’s Comic Relief, the Duchess of Sussex alleged that her mental health problems were ignored by the royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal.



