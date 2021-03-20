The United States has part of a stockpile of vaccines it cannot currently use





To many Canadians, this seemed really uneven. Canada’s initial coronavirus vaccination schedule has progressed at a majestic pace over the winter, as vaccinations in the United States have rushed. But Washington was unwilling to share its stockpile of tens of millions of doses of a vaccine that it had not yet approved for use by Americans.

This week that has changed. After weeks of suggesting that all vaccine diplomacy was well advanced, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Thursday that the United States plans to share 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with Canada and 2.5 million doses with Mexico.

The White House announcement seemed to surprise officials in Ottawa. Hours passed before Anita Anand, the minister responsible for purchasing vaccines, issued a statement that looked more like an insurance policy than a thank you note.

After much discussion with the Biden administration, Canada is in the process of finalizing a swap deal, he read in part.

Ms Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had little more to add on Friday afternoon, saying only that talks were still ongoing and details would come later.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to learn of the White House announcement following a question from reporters at a press conference. His reaction was more effusive.

That’s what real neighbors do, he said. You help each other in times of crisis.

As he did when he publicly pleaded with President Biden to release Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to Canada from a Michigan plant earlier this year, Mr. Ford offered to personally get off in his van to load. the vaccine.

We can take any vaccines you can give us, he said.

From Ms Psakis’ remarks, it appears the United States will only officially lend vaccines to Canada and Mexico. It is not clear whether they will ultimately need to be replaced in kind or whether the loan will be forgivable. She also said that the United States may soon share the surplus of other vaccines.

To date, all of Canada’s vaccines come from Europe or India. While it has been widely reported, primarily based on statements by former President Donald J. Trump while in office, that Washington has banned vaccine exports from US factories, the situation is slightly more nuanced than that. .

Update

March 19, 2021, 8:12 p.m. ET

Ms Psaki said vaccine manufacturers are free to export anything anywhere, as long as they fulfill their vaccine contracts with the United States government. The vaccine mountain that grows in Ohio was created with money from the Defense Production Act. So it’s up to the US government, not the company.

Last year it was widely predicted that the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed at the University of Oxford, would be one of the first vaccines to be approved and injected. While it has effectively become the backbone of the British vaccination campaign, my colleagues Noah Weiland and Rebecca Robbins reported ahead of Thursday’s announcement that a series of blunders had spoiled the company’s relationship with the American regulators.

Although Canada and more than 70 other countries have approved the AstraZeneca vaccine, the manufacturer has not even applied to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization. Things have now come to a point, write Noah and Rebecca, that the United States may only need doses of AstraZeneca briefly, if ever, at all.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has also received attention this week for another reason. Several European countries have suspended its use due to a possible link to blood clots. Canadian officials did not share those concerns, and at the end of this week, the European Medicines Agency declared the vaccine safe.

In addition to a possible new source of supply, AstraZeneca inoculation received another boost in Canada this week when the Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization lifted its previous recommendation not to administer it to people aged 65 and over. years and older.

And after several weeks of slow movement, Pfizer and Moderna have both significantly increased their shipments to Canada.

While remembering that vaccine production is a delicate business that can easily be slowed down or stopped even by the smallest degree of contamination, the arrival of the springs can ease Canadians’ dissatisfaction with vaccines.

Trans Canada

Michael Spavor, one of two Canadians widely considered to be held hostage by China, was tried on secret espionage by a Chinese court on Friday. No verdict followed the brief hearing, which Dan Bilefsky and Javier C. Hernndez said was widely condemned as a sham and a blatant display of hostage diplomacy.

One of the most prominent women in the Canadian Armed Forces resigned this week and issued a scathing resignation letter in which she said she had been disgusted by the ongoing investigations into sexual misconduct among our key leaders. I spoke with two veterans about their constant struggles against sexual harassment and even sexual assault in the military and what they want to see emerge from the investigations into the current Chief of the Defense Staff and his predecessor.

From a makeshift studio in the basement of his Toronto home, Matt Granite, the Deal Guy, now broadcasts on Amazon Live daily, sometimes multiple times a day, covering everything from kitchen gadgets to snowblowers, writes Jackie. Snow. Below each video is a carousel of the products in question. When a viewer clicks on this item and purchases it, Mr. Granite gets a cut.

The F-35 stealth fighter remains in the running as a replacement for the Canadian Forces for its CF-18 planes, despite Mr. Trudeau’s murder of a Conservative purchase proposal and the restart of the selection process. The Timess Editorial Board argues that the US military should drastically cut its purchases of high-tech and very expensive aircraft.

