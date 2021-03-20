UK and India strengthen joint efforts on climate action





British South Asian Minister Ahmed completes a week-long visit to India ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit Opportunity for close UK-India cooperation on offshore wind and electric vehicles And development policy calls for strengthening the UK’s focus on the Indo-Pacific partnership to combat emerging and changing global threats.

Britain and India are working to expand research and cooperation links to tackle climate change, Wimbledon’s Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of South Asia and Secretary of State Commonwealth announced at the end of their visit to India this week.

The science and technology partnership between the UK and India is already playing an important role in addressing some of the most pressing global challenges, such as ending the Covid-19 pandemic through collaboration to provide Indian-made Oxford vaccines to developing countries. Prior to COP26, there is tremendous scope to expand existing work to combat climate change.

Sir Ahmad concluded his five-day visit to India today (March 20), reaffirming Britain’s commitment to UK-India relations as part of a broad focus on the Indo-Pacific Regional Partnership ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. G7 summit between India and Britain in June, invited by Prime Minister Modi.

During the visit, Sir Ahmad met with the leaders of Tamil Nadu to discuss how the UK could share its expertise in offshore wind energy with India at the headquarters of the Indias National Institute of Wind Energy in Chennai. The UK has the world’s largest offshore wind power, and we look forward to India attending the Global Offshore Wind Summit 2021 in London in September.

Tamil Nadu has set ambitious targets for all taxi, two- and three-wheel vehicles (auto rickshaws) in six major cities per week by 2030. The minister also attended a roundtable meeting at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Research Park. Build links with the state and the Dundee Council, the world’s leading city in electric vehicle adoption.

Both the UK and India are signatories to the Paris Agreement, and the UK is eager to work with India ahead of COP26 in November to lead the global transition to a low-carbon economy and expand access to sustainable energy.

Lord Ahmad said:

The UK and India have invaluable partnerships with India’s Serum Institute of India, including dealing with Covid-19, producing the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine, bringing together our brightest minds to save lives with the power of global goodwill.

India has quadrupled its wind and solar capacity over the past decade and has committed to zero net emissions of Indian railroads by 2030. I’ve shared our solutions and expertise to see firsthand how we can work more closely together to address climate action. Deepening UK-India cooperation is critical to achieving successful results at COP26.

Then Sir Ahmad visited Delhi, where he visited the Lotus Temple for a roundtable meeting on the freedom of religion and belief to meet high-ranking Indian government ministers. He also visited Chandigarh, where he met an agricultural technology company before heading to Chennai.

The visit began with the meeting of Foreign Minister Dominique Rab and Prime Minister Modi in December to further strengthen cooperation on medicines and vaccines to solve global health problems. The partnership between the Serum Institute of India and Oxford University is a continuing example of both countries working together to save lives as a global force for the good of the world, ensuring that developing countries are vaccinated by best showing the UK-India relationship. . .

During the visit, the UK issued an integrated review that laid out a new vision for foreign, defense and development policy. It clarifies the government’s ambitions for Britain’s role in the world and its long-term strategic objectives for national security, development and foreign policy, including strengthening partnerships with countries, including India. This will strengthen our security, build resilience to global challenges like climate change and Covid-19, and enhance our strategic advantage through science and technology.

Editor’s Note: Sir Ahmad’s visit is followed by a visit to India by the Foreign Minister in December, the Minister of International Trade in February, and President COP26 in February, followed by a visit to the Prime Minister later this year. During the visit, the minister visited Delhi, Chandigarh, Chennai and Hyderabad. In November, the UK, together with its partner Italy, will host the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. This will provide an opportunity for the world to come together and take urgent action. The UK, host of COP26, is setting a strong example for climate action with a legally binding goal to reduce emissions to zero by 2050. Between 1990 and 2018, the UK cut its emissions by almost half, growing its economy by 75%. By 2025, the power sector has completely reduced the use of coal.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos