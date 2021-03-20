India, United States strengthen military engagement and defense ties





Senior defense officials from India and the United States pledged to expand their military engagement, highlighting the strengthening of defense ties between two countries affected by China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region

By SHEIKH SAALIQ Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 12:30 p.m.

NEW DELHI – Senior defense officials from India and the United States on Saturday pledged to expand their military engagement, highlighting the strengthening of defense ties between two countries affected by China’s growing influence in the region indo-pacific.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh met in New Delhi and agreed to deepen defense cooperation, intelligence sharing and logistics.

India is an increasingly important partner in a rapidly changing international dynamic. I reaffirm our commitment to a comprehensive and forward-looking defense partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the Indo-Pacific region, Austin said.

Austin makes the first visit to India by a senior member of President Joe Biden’s administration. His visit follows a meeting last week between the leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, which together form the four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad.

The Quad is seen as a counterweight to China, which critics say exerts its military forces in the South China Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait and along its northern border with India.

China has called the Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.

Austin’s Indian counterpart, Singh, said the talks focused on expanding military-to-military engagement.

We are determined to realize the full potential of a comprehensive comprehensive strategic partnership, Singh said.

Austin arrived in New Delhi on Friday and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office, Modi outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and underlined the important role of bilateral defense cooperation in Indo-American relations.

Ahead of Saturday’s talks, Austin visited the National War Memorial and received a ceremonial guard of honor.

The timing of the Austines’ visit, which follows talks between high-ranking U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska amid a bitter exchange of words, indicates the importance Biden places on New Delhi as ally of security.

The United States and India have steadily intensified their military relations in recent years and signed a series of defense agreements and deepened military cooperation. In 2019, the two sides reached defense deals worth more than $ 3 billion. Bilateral defense trade fell from almost zero in 2008 to $ 15 billion in 2019.

The US-India security partnership enjoys strong bipartisan support in Washington, and it has grown significantly since the early 2000s, although trade deals have been a sticking point. But in recent years, relations between the countries have been driven by a convergence of interests to counter China.

More recently, India has moved closer to the United States after its months-long military standoff with China along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh, where deadly clashes erupted last year. Tensions between Asian nuclear-weapon giants eased after the two countries withdrew their troops from an area of ​​contention.

