Migrant families at the US-Mexico border deported by surprise





When 149 migrants were escorted to a bridge by US Border Patrol officers, they had no idea where they were being taken. Many collapsed crying when they learned they were back in Mexico.

CIUDAD JUREZ, Mexico They arrived in groups of 30, children hanging from the arms of adults, escorted Thursday afternoon by United States Border Patrol officers across the Paso del Norte Bridge until ‘they reach the halfway point. Then they were handed over to the Mexican authorities.

Where are we? a father asked a New York Times reporter.

Ciudad Jurez, came the answer.

The father, who had not been informed by US authorities of where he and the rest of the group of migrants were taken, looked puzzled.

Mexico, said the journalist.

Faces twisted from confusion to anguish. Many parents began to sob, tears of frustration falling on the children they were cradling.

They deceived us! shouted a relative.

They promised to help us! another moaned.

Most of the 149 migrants taken to the bridge on Thursday had crossed the United States from Reynosa, a border town in northern Mexico, where they had been detained by US border patrol agents. They then flew 600 miles to El Paso, Texas, where they were boarded buses, driven to the border, and walked to the bridge.

None were told they were being returned to Mexico.

As they crossed the bridge connecting El Paso to Ciudad Jurez, they realized that everything they had risked in their journey, their lives, the well-being of their children, the loans they had taken. were themselves ruined for being smuggled into the country. The United States was collapsing.

Below is Elvin Bautista Prez, 26, from Honduras, with his daughter Ma, 5, trying to reach her family by text message after being deported.

Vilma Iris Peraza, 28, struggled to carry Erick, her 2-year-old, pantless in a dirty diaper, and her daughter Adriana, 5.

Adriana stood in a pool of vomit at the top of the bridge, as Mexican authorities surrounded them, the braids Ms. Peraza had so diligently woven into her daughter’s hair a frizzy mess. The mother wanted her daughter to be at her best for their new life in America.

Ms. Peraza tried to comfort Adriana and give her sips of water as Erick squirmed in her arms. Finally, she collapsed on the bridge, hugged her children and cried.

We couldn’t get through, my love, Mrs. Peraza told her husband over the phone, when she was finally able to connect. Here we are in Mexico, all in tears. I don’t know what I was going to do.

The family, from Copn, Honduras, had tried to cross days before to find their husband in Nashville. They were a divided family since he left two years ago to work in Tennessee. The smugglers had charged them $ 12,000 to cross the equivalent of nearly three years’ wages into savings in Honduras, which was nothing as they sat together on the bridge.

I just want to reconnect with my husband to give our children a better future, Ms. Peraza said. In my country there is a lot of poverty, nothing can be done.

It took a month or more for many migrants to complete the dangerous journey from Central America to the United States.

The perilous journey was worth it, many believed, as long as they could settle in America. They didn’t want to leave their homes, but their countries had collapsed under corrupt governments that neglected them and allowed gangs to rule the streets.

Now they were in Mexico and had only bad options: give it all up and go home or try to cross illegally again. These two choices have left them at the mercy of Mexican criminal networks.

Another migrant asked a Times reporter about the situation in Jurez, one of Mexico’s most dangerous border towns.

How is this city? He asked. Is it safe to go out?

Migrants embarked in vans to be taken to shelters in Jurez.

Elvin Bautista Prez, 26, hugged his daughter as he struggled to get the reception on his phone to break the disappointing news to family members.

He and Ma, 5, had left their home in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, in January, leaving for the United States.

Mr Bautista said he never wanted to be an immigrant, never wanted to leave his family to learn a new language and new customs. He found a way to live with the poverty and corruption that have plagued Honduras since he was a child. But then two powerful hurricanes hit Honduras in as many weeks, leaving it jobless and homeless in November.

They cheated on us because in the United States they never told us they were going to deport us, Mr Bautista said.

Mrs. Peraza, below, with her children.

Mexican authorities led the migrants off the bridge and into their offices, where they were registered and said they would be placed in shelters until they were deported to their homes.

But the shelters were for those whose limits of despair had been reached. Among the crowd of migrants, there were still hopes, those who had not run out of money or the willingness to attempt to cross again. Instead of filling out government forms, they slipped out of chaotic offices into the streets of Jurez.

A yellow sports car appeared out of nowhere, and a family was brought into the back seat. They had called their coyote, or human smuggler, to pick them up directly from government offices. Once everyone got into the car as flashy as the coyotes are cheeky, the family fled to attempt the perilous passage again.

