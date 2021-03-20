Expert Covid Infection Control Scientist Faces Deportation Threat From UK | Immigration and asylum





An infection control expert who can work as a biomedical scientist at the NHS to tackle the epidemic is facing the deportation of the Home Office and is calling for a more humane approach from skilled immigrants.

The government denied the Nigerian-born Charles Oti, 46, the right to remain in the UK even if the job he offered was among the government’s most sought after tech jobs.

Current list of skilled worker visas: Tribal professions ranked second by biological scientists and biochemists, and serious tribes have been identified in all four countries across the UK.

However, the Interior Ministry, which recently accepted that Otti had suffered a torture-like experience during a racist attack in Northampton, said he was deported for not having accurate documentation.

With that decision, Oti, who has a relationship with NHS workers in the UK, had to stop working in the NHS epidemic epidemic as coordinator of the Infection Control and Medical Device Administration, whose mission is to tackle pollution problems in clinical settings such as hospital.

My job is to help people, and it was extremely disappointing that I couldn’t contribute in this urgent period. As a biomedical scientist and part of the Covid team, I should have been involved in fighting the virus, Oti said.

Activists said the case revealed continued concern about the Immigration Regulations of the Ministry of the Interior.

The details of the Otis case came as a request was made to give migrant NHS workers an indefinite vacation in honor of acknowledging their work during the epidemic period in a service that relies on 170,000 foreign-born employees from more than 200 countries.

According to a recent report, dozens of highly skilled migrants from Commonwealth countries are facing deportation almost two years after the Court of Appeals ruled that the Interior Department acted illegally to deny their leave.

Also last week, Interior Minister Priti Patel proposed sending asylum seekers arriving in England to an overseas base for processing, which activists refuted as completely reckless.

Regarding the Otis case, Satbir Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the Joint Committee on Immigrant Welfare, said: It is clear that there is a need for a much more fair and humane migration rule that allows people to settle and build lives. . Endless seesaws of cost, form and hostile immigration rules make their lives unlivable.

Oti, whose parents all died and his siblings live abroad with his family, until he quit his job at the Ministry of Home Affairs, has developed an infection control audit, which he believes indirectly saved more than 300,000 people during his four years of service. 2015 and 2019.

Singh added: Those who choose to live and work in the UK deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, but as Charless experience shows, the Home Office makes the lives of many migrant workers minefields.

Otis lawyers say the Home Office has not considered NHS jobs and that the fact that he is a victim of a serious racist attack should have affected the approach to the case. After medical checkups that Otty may have been a victim of torture, he was released on January 20 this year from Immigration at Cologne Brook near Heathrow.

The hate crime in 2014 was when Otti was lured into a basement in Northampton by three white men, who had no criminal record and had been compliant with all home office regulations since arriving in the UK nine years ago.

According to the home office document, men [Oti] You can beat you with a blunt instrument. You are tied to a chair, stripped and stunned.

Otti was abandoned on the street, found by a passerby and taken to hospital, but continues to suffer from recollection and post-traumatic stress disorder.

But the worst is that you can’t work. It was really difficult mentally and needed treatment. I’m very emotionally stagnant, he said, unable to get out of bed or feed myself.

Oti, an experienced microbiologist, arrived in England nine years ago after traveling abroad, including years working in China.

I have made personal connections with many close friends who consider England to be my hometown and family. I don’t want to go back to Nigeria. There are no property, business, savings or immediate family members in Nigeria.

A spokesperson for the home office said: We do not routinely comment on individual cases.

