Happiness report reveals world is largely in good spirits despite pandemic, though U.S. rankings have dropped





STOCKHOLM (AP) The coronavirus has brought a year of fear and anxiety, loneliness and lockdown, illness and death, but an annual world happiness report released on Friday suggests the pandemic has not crushed people’s minds.

The editors of the Global Happiness 2021 Report found that while emotions have changed as the pandemic sets in, long-term life satisfaction is less affected.

What we’ve found is that when people take a long-term view, they’ve shown a lot of resilience over the past year, said Columbia University economist Jeffrey Sachs, one of the report’s co-authors, from New York.

The annual report, produced by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranks 149 countries based on gross domestic product per person, healthy life expectancy and residents’ opinions. The surveys ask respondents to indicate on a scale of 1 to 10 the level of social support they think they have in the event of a problem, their freedom to make their own life choices, their feeling of corruption in their society and their generosity.

Due to the pandemic, surveys were conducted in just under 100 countries for this year’s World Happiness Report, the ninth established since the project began. Index rankings for other nations were based on estimates from past data.

The results of the two methods helped European countries to occupy nine of the top 10 places on the list of the happiest places in the world, with New Zealand rounding out the group. The top 10 countries are Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg, New Zealand and Austria.

It was the fourth year in a row that Finland have won. The United States, which was in 13th place five years ago, has moved from 18th to 19th place. On an abbreviated list ranking only the countries studied, the United States ranked 14th.

We see year after year that life satisfaction would be happiest in the social democracies of northern Europe, said Sachs. People feel safe in these countries, so trust is high. The government is seen as credible and honest, and mutual trust is high.

Finland’s comparative success in the fight against COVID-19 may have contributed to the lasting confidence that the people of the country have in their government. The country has taken swift and extensive action to stop the spread of the virus and has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in Europe.

In Finland too, of course, people have suffered, said Anu Partanen, author of The Nordic Theory of Everything, on Friday in Helsinki. But again in Finland and the Nordic countries people are really lucky because society still supports a system to cushion these kind of shocks.

Overall, the index showed little change in happiness levels from last year’s report, which was based on information prior to the pandemic.

We asked two types of questions. One is about life in general, the evaluation of life, we call it. How’s your life going? The other is about mood, emotions, stress, anxiety, ”Sachs said. Of course, were still in the midst of a deep crisis. But the answers regarding the assessment of long-term life have not changed dramatically, although the disruption in our lives has been so profound.

Problems affecting the well-being of people living in the United States include racial tensions and growing income inequality between the richest and poorest residents, according to happiness experts.

As to why the United States ranks much lower than other similar or even less wealthy countries, the answer is simple, said Carol Graham, a Brookings Institution expert who was not involved in the report. The United States has larger gaps in the ranking of happiness between rich and poor than most other rich countries.

Report co-author Sonja Lyubormirsky, professor of psychology at the University of California at Riverside, noted that American culture values ​​signs of wealth such as large houses and multiple cars more than other countries, and that material things don’t make us so happy.

Conversely, people’s perception that their country was handling the pandemic well contributed to an overall increase in well-being, said Columbias Sachs. Several Asian countries fared better than they did in last year’s rankings; China moved to 84th place from 94th place last year.

“It has been a difficult time. People look beyond when they are looking for the long term. But there are also a lot of people who suffer in the short term, he said.

Finnish philosopher Esa Saarinen, who was not involved in the report, believes the Finnish character itself could help explain why the country continues to top the index.

I think the Finns are pretty satisfied on some level with being who we are, he said. We don’t really need to be anymore.

Here is the list of the 20 happiest countries in the world:

FinlandIcelandDenmarkSwitzerlandNetherlandsSwedenGermanyNorwayNew ZealandAustriaIsraelAustraliaIrelandUnited StatesCanadaCzech RepublicBelgiumUnited KingdomChinaFrance

