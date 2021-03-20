Trials to find the most vulnerable COVID-19 preventive treatment to launch in the UK





The most vulnerable will be treated in nursing homes or health settings to prevent the spread of the virus. Innovative research backed by up to 3.2 million government funding

With the launch of two new government-funded clinical trials in the UK, hundreds of thousands of UK’s most vulnerable people could benefit from innovative treatments to stop COVID-19 infection.

This test will test the effectiveness of the treatment. Already showing promising early results for COVID-19 treatment, it prevents the virus and thus spreads between nursing home residents and people with weakened immune systems such as transplant patients or dialysis patients.

All treatments that have proven safe and effective will become more prevalent in the NHS, and those whose COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective due to a low immune system (such as cancer patients) will receive additional protection. Prevent infection and serious illness.

Health and Social Services Minister Matt Hancock said:

Since the onset of the pandemic, we have been striving to find the best treatment the world can offer for COVID-19.

This dedication and the renowned expertise of British scientists backed by taxpayers allowed the UK to identify two life-saving treatments for COVID-19 and apply them to NHS patients dexamethasone and tocilizumab.

The government is supporting two innovative UK-based clinical trials this time, especially as effective treatments for the most vulnerable groups in need.

We clearly know from the outset that a combination of safe and effective vaccines, tests and treatments will end this epidemic, and we will not rest until all individuals in the country are protected from this terrible disease.

Professor Chris Whitty, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer and co-director of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), said:

These two important NIHR-supported studies will evaluate COVID-19 prophylactic treatment for nursing homes and people with compromised immune systems.

The more proven clinical tools available to protect these very vulnerable groups, the better. Therefore, many qualified individuals, nursing home operators, and residents are encouraged to participate in these studies.

The PROTECT-V test, run by the University of Cambridge, will investigate potential COVID-19 treatment effects in reducing the spread of the virus among immunocompromised groups. It was released this month and will last for at least 12 months.

In the UK alone, there are at least 500,000 people who can benefit from these treatments, and 2,250 are expected to participate in clinical trials.

The PROTECT-CH exam, run by the University of Nottingham, will also review treatments to reduce the transmission of the virus and serious illness for nursing homes, residents, and employees. The trial begins in May 2021 and lasts about two years.

It aims to recruit more than 400 nursing homes to participate, including about 12,000 senior residents, and approved care is likely to be provided to 420,000 nursing home residents across the UK.

Lord Bethell, Minister of Innovation, said:

The UK has continued to demonstrate a commitment to identifying safe and effective treatments for COVID-19, and we are constantly working to support these innovations to help protect people across the UK.

Vulnerable groups have been disproportionately affected by the virus, and these government-sponsored experiments can provide us with valuable data to ensure all possible forms of defense against the virus.

I urge as many nursing homes and qualified people as possible to enroll in these exams and participate in securing future care for the most at-risk people in our society.

Clinical trials currently have received emergency public health badge status from the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR). PROTECT-CH has received 1.7 million government grants. PROTECT-V received an additional $1.5 million to expand its trial platform.

During the pandemic, the government supported UK research with millions of pounds of funding for clinical trials of some of the most promising and innovative drugs in combating the virus, including the RECOVERY and REMAP-CAP trials that brought life-saving drugs dexamethasone and tocilizumab. . To patients with NHS.

Dr. Rona Smith, PROTECT-V Senior Fellow at the University of Cambridge, said:

The PROTECT-V clinical trial is a platform designed to test drugs that can prevent COVID-19 infection in vulnerable patients with kidney disease during dialysis who are undergoing a kidney transplant or undergoing immunosuppression.

COVID-19 has had a huge impact on the lives of these patients. The rapid development of vaccination has been very welcome news, but it is unclear whether these patients will have as potent responses to the vaccine as healthy individuals.

This test tests whether the drug can provide more additional protection to vulnerable individuals than vaccines and prevent discomfort from COVID-19 infection.

Professor Philip Bath, lead researcher at PROTECT-CH at the University of Nottingham, said:

Nursing homes have a high rate of illness and death from COVID-19 during the epidemic.

Besides vaccines, there are no drugs that prevent serious COVID-19, and the PROTECT-CH clinical trial is designed to test drugs that can reduce infection, hospitalization, and death.

