Global investors remain confident in the US market





A distinct financial trend has clearly stood out for over a decade: US stocks have been the best place to park your money.

The dominance of dazzling tech companies and US multinationals has allowed Wall Street to vastly outperform the rest of the world. But that appeal has waned in recent months as investors focus on a strong global economic recovery that benefits a wider range of companies and stock markets.

The FTSE All World Index, excluding the S&P 500, is up a quarter since November, marking a one-fifth gain for the US benchmark.

“Investors are very confident about the global reflation over the next 12 months, including further improvements in business confidence and corporate earnings,” said David Bowers, chief executive of Absolute Strategy Research, after the publication of the company’s latest quarterly survey of global asset distributors.

Updates on the extent of the ongoing economic recovery continue. Washington’s latest budget package forced the OECD to raise its forecast for global economic growth to 5.6% for 2021, from 4.2% at the end of last year.

Even stronger growth is expected in the United States. This week, U.S. Federal Reserve officials raised their median U.S. growth forecast for 2021 to 6.5% from a previous estimate of 4.2%. Jay Powell, the chairman of the central bank, argued that the central bank would allow the economy to warm up and would not consider tightening policy until officials are convinced inflation is staying above 2% and the labor market was very tight.

The market fallout from the comments followed the recent trend of a rotation of investor positioning. The US benchmark S&P 500 initially set a new record and global equities rallied, supported by a shift to economically sensitive sectors including energy, banking, materials and industrials.

Shares of the tech sector were lower, their high valuations making them less attractive when a global economic recovery gathers pace. A rising 10-year interest rate lowers the expected value of future cash flows, especially the more speculative outlook that is full of promise but with real profits far enough away.

Given Wall Street’s heavy weighting in tech relative to the rest of the world, a combination of strong growth and an orderly rise in bond market rates should extend the current turn in the stock market.

However, global investors seem to remain confident in their domestic market. Bowers said a surprising finding from their investigation was “the reluctance of investors to underweight US stocks in a global portfolio.” He added expectations of Wall Street beating the rest of the world over the next 12 months, not far from a “draw” at 46 percent. Bowers said investors were aware that the U.S. stimulus and vaccine rollout were way ahead of Europe at the moment.

Another factor is the resilience of the US dollar over the past month, spurred by rising long-term interest rates. This of course makes it more attractive to hold dollar assets. In contrast, Wall Street generally lags the rest of the world when the reserve currency weakens significantly. A weaker US currency boosts global growth and corporate profits by lowering financing costs. Rising local currencies are boosting returns for global investors holding non-US stocks, especially in emerging markets.

When the American consumer gets started, his demand for imports benefits global exporters in Asia, parts of Europe and among commodity producers.

This week, Citi’s global asset allocation team wrote that it had increased its recommended portfolio weightings to the United States and Japan, and away from Europe and emerging markets. The bank cited “significantly higher US growth prospects” thanks to the stimulus measures and added that the strength of the dollar “is generally quite negative for emerging markets, across all asset classes.” A firmer dollar tends to boost Japanese company profits by increasing the value of export sales when converted to yen.

Chris Watling, founder of Longview Economics, argues that fears of a stronger dollar undermining the case for switching to global equities are misplaced. “The underperformance of the US stock market appears well established,” reflecting a move towards a prolonged period of dollar weakness. “When the American consumer goes first, their import demand benefits global exporters in Asia, parts of Europe, and among commodity producers.”

But what might make investors point to Wall Street is a cycle of earnings growth, including those of big names in tech this year, that justifies high valuations.

“Valuations are higher and, on average, the fundamentals of large US companies are better than what you find elsewhere,” said Tony Despirito, director of US fundamental equity investments at BlackRock. A quarter of its equity dividend fund is invested in large global companies. “The United States has led the global stimulus efforts and they suggest a much stronger recovery in the economy,” Despirito adds.

