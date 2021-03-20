Millions of UK banking customers are missing out on security checks. Bank and Architecture Association





Millions of UK bank customers are missing out on an important service designed to prevent being scammed by scammers.

Last year, the industry launched Payee Verification (CoP). The new check meant that anyone trying to transfer money to an account might have to have the owner’s name correct.

Six large high street banks and several smaller players, including Monzo, Starling and Revolut, can now run this name resolution system to make sure they’re paying the right person or business.

However, some banks haven’t yet introduced the service, and some can’t seem to be able to say exactly whether they can enjoy the protection they provide.

Metro Bank says this is something it can do in the future, and Tesco Bank says it is taking steps to bring it in as soon as possible.

This affects not only customers of a particular bank, but anyone who wants to send money. If you signed up for a bank but try to pay to someone who does not participate in the bank, you will get a message again stating that the bank cannot verify the payee details. You’ll usually be told you need to double-check with the payer, and experts say it’s important to contact you to make sure the details are correct.

CoP was introduced as part of an attempt to stop the rise in bank transfer fraud.

In common scams, e-mail accounts are hacked to trick consumers into sending money to accounts operated by criminals.

This is called an approved push payment (APP) scam, and Guardian Money features a series of cases where the victim lost a significant amount. Last July, we introduced a woman who had lost more than 300,000 people to scammers (she got it back after we came in).

It’s been a long time since we asked the person transferring money for the payee account name, account number, and classification code. However, until last year, the bank did not verify that the account name was correct.

In 2019, the UK’s largest banks, Bank of Scotland (including Halifax), Barclays, HSBC (including First Direct), Lloyds, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and Ulster Banks, and the Nationwide building societies have been ordered to be introduced by payment regulators. . cop.

The deadline, which was originally scheduled to come by the end of March 2020, was effectively extended until the end of June 2020 due to the pandemic.

Several companies have joined voluntarily, including Monzo, Starling and Revolut.

This system is designed so that when you pay someone, the right person or business can receive it. A check is performed to ensure that the account information provided matches the account information held by the bank that received the payment.

Monzo voluntarily registered to confirm the payee. Photo: Alamy

When these banks set up new payments or change existing payments, one of four things can happen:

If you used the correct account name, the whole match and you can pay.

If you used a name similar to the account holder, the system will tell you a name similar to that and you will be given the name in the file. Then you can decide whether to pay or check with the paying person.

If you enter the wrong name, you’ll get a message that the details don’t match and we recommend that you check with the payer before proceeding.

You may get a message that name matching is not available.

Payment system regulators say the system will make it harder for scammers to pretend to be someone else and help people avoid accidentally paying the wrong person.

Which consumer organization? CoP is a must for any payment provider and we believe it should be implemented as soon as possible so that everyone can enjoy the same level of security benefits.

I asked a bank that doesn’t yet offer a CoP about their plans.

Metro Bank says: We are currently exploring options to implement CoP for our customers. In addition, customers will continue to be protected, and you can rest assured that you are one of the banks registered in a voluntary code that asks for compensation from customers who have become victims of APP fraud (if conditions are met).

Metro Bank is considering implementing payee technology verification. Photo: David Levene / The Guardian

Tesco Bank said they are committed to implementing the CoP and are taking proactive steps to introduce it as soon as possible. However, it was not possible to provide a specific period. In the meantime, our clients can continue to benefit from Tesco Banks’ strong anti-fraud process. Unless the investigation reveals that the customer is substantially careless or involved in fraud, we will refund you.

Virgin Money says it is working to provide a CoP later this year.

The Co-operative Bank says: Customers can use CoP. It is currently not fully available, but it is working, and service will be available for customers before the end of April.

TSB said the service will be released in a few weeks. In addition, the unique fraudulent money-back guarantee prevents losses due to bank fraud in TSB customers’ accounts. It claims to have refunded 99% of all fraud cases compared to the industry average of 38%.

Triodos Bank says it is setting up a CoP. The exact date cannot be confirmed, but it is expected to be in the first half of this year.

As long as you don’t want to be identified, the Bivic 6 bank appears on Guardian Money as some smaller banks have stepped into this problem, but the reality is that this is another example of a solution designed for the Big 6. It was effectively blocked (both in complexity and cost of delivery).

Submitted to Pay.UK, the official payment agency. Since last June, more than a dozen different providers have implemented CoP, and we expect more to join this year.

It is said that we are working to expand the system so that all payment providers with customer accounts can sign up. Pay.UK works closely with industry and payment system regulators to determine when this improvement will be released after 2021.

