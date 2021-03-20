US-China Sparring, vaccine chaos in Europe: weekend readings





US President Joe Biden called on Congress to send him new hate crime legislation and on Americans to “change our hearts” to fight racist attacks on Asian Americans following the murders shot from eight people in the Atlanta area.

Senior diplomats from the United States and China have held their first meeting since the Biden administration took office, with talks failing to reach a deal.

Countries like Germany and France have banned and then reinstated AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, causing even more problems for the stuttering inoculation campaign in Europe.

And the Covid-denying Tanzanian president – who urged people to be cured of the virus through prayer – has passed away.

Dig deeper into these and other topics with this edition of Weekend Reads.

Protesters after the shooting in Atlanta.

Photographer: Megan Varner / Getty Images

Click here to see this week’s most compelling political footage and let us know how we’re doing or what’s missing at [email protected]

How Europe injected more doubts into a vaccine the world needs The week started with Germany and other European countries suspending AstraZeneca Covid-19 injections and ended with countries that have them have revived. But, as Stephanie Baker, Ania Nussbaum, Arne Delfs and Suzi Ring have explained, the damage can be done.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was vaccinated against the virus on Thursday, tested positive for Covid-19.

U.S., China to determine further talks after AirSenior clarity U.S. and Chinese officials exchanged acrimony and accusations during two days of talks in Anchorage, Alaska, which the two sides hope to clear up. Nick Wadham explains the hard work that lies ahead.

Drought is the next great climate catastrophe in the American West Much of the American West faces the driest spring in seven years, causing a climate crisis that could strangle agriculture, fuel deadly wildfires and even harm the production of electricity. Brian K Sullivan, Michael Hirtzer, Kim Chipman, and Marvin G Perez examine how global warming is making the problem worse.

A dry lake near the Navajo Nation town of Thoreau, New Mexico.

Photographer: Spencer Platt / Getty Images North America

Economy poses biggest challenge for Netanyahu as crisis fades Israel’s top contenders next week shared some details on their plans to tackle widespread unemployment, raising questions about how nearly one fifth of the working population will find a job. Ivan Levingston examines what another inconclusive election result could mean for policymaking.

Children as prey spur US outrage, propose to cut social media shield Online exploitation and harassment targets indicate they face indifference from platforms that work under the protection of decades-old US law that limits liability for the content their users post online. Todd Shields writes that advocates for children and families are now demanding change.

Find out how modern America’s political apologies are in dire straits due to polarization, faster-than-ever news cycles, and a new shamelessness among the political class.

Venezuelan immigrants get lifeline from Chilean start-up Many Venezuelans who have fled to Chile in recent years, as their homeland sinks into chaos and hunger, have degrees but are unable to work in their profession or even fundraising for a down payment to rent an apartment. As Philip Sanders explains, this is where the Migrante start-up comes in.

Venezuelan migrants walk along a highway after crossing from Bolivia to Chile on February 17.

Photographer: Martin Bernetti / AFP / Getty Images

China targets Jack Ma empire, but President Rabbit thrives As China moves to pull media out of Jack Ma’s Alibaba group, authorities allow several patriotic upstarts to flourish in one of the media spaces most restrictive in the world. Colum Murphy, Jing Li and Lucille Liu take a look at the rise of Harvard-educated Prince Ren Yi, better known on social media as the Chairman Rabbit.

Putin hit back Thursday over Biden’s accusation of being a killer. He also insisted that the United States will have to consider Russian interests even as the leaders trade insults.

Trump Fortune Falls To $ 2.3 Billion As Covid And Riot Strike Empire Donald Trump has shaken the U.S. presidency after stepping away from the society that made him rich and famous. As he returns to his empire four years later, Sophie Alexander, Max Abelson and André Tartar explain that what he finds can upset him.

Tanzania’s next leader facing Covid denial from predecessor successor to late President John Magufuli, whose unorthodox response to the pandemic has sparked international dismay, faces the task of fixing Tanzania’s viral response. Fumbuka Ng’Wanakilala explains how Samia Suluhu Hassan could be very different from a leader whose abrasive style has earned him the label “The Bulldozer”.

Newspapers announcing Magufuli’s death in Dar es Salaam on March 18.

Photo credit: AFP / Getty Images

Saudi Jobs for Saudis: The Crown Prince’s Generational Challenge Job creation is a big national challenge for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he reshapes an economy dependent on exported oil and imported labor . As Vivian Nereim points out, high unemployment risks impoverishing a middle class previously amortized by government spending – and things are set to get worse.

And finally … A small but growing number of research organizations, universities and at least one European government have started playing war by playing on the serious geopolitical implications of a globe dominated by green energy . Marc Champion takes a look at the challenge of mapping how clean energy could change the world.

Smoke and steam rise from a public steel plant in Hebei, China.

Photographer: Kevin Frayer / Getty Images AsiaPac

