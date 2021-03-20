UK plans traffic lights for summer vacation trip





Ministers are planning a new “traffic light” system for new foreign travel this summer, including easier passage to “green” destinations with stronger restrictions on more dangerous “red” countries and higher vaccination rates. There is.

However, with the hitting travel sector overflowing with reservations for summer sun destinations, the Whitehall department is struggling with how quickly it will lift the ban on most overseas travel.

Some scientific advisors want to maintain strict restrictions well beyond the May 17 proposed date for resumption of travel abroad.

This week, France introduced a new lockdown, and Germany is experiencing an exponential increase in coronavirus infections.

UK Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty says he is particularly nervous about the consequences of lifting the restrictions too soon.

This week’s study of public health UK has not yet been peer reviewed. Last summer, many vacationers returned to England for carrying the virus from the Mediterranean.

Mike Tildesley, a member of the government’s scientific pandemic modeling group, said travel abroad is unlikely to be “for ordinary vacationers,” as there is a risk of introducing a new strain of coronavirus to the UK on BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

“I think we are taking a real risk, as there is a potential to bring more of these new strains domestically, for example in July and August when a lot of people start going abroad,” he said.

Members of the Global Travel Task Force, organized by the government this year and made up of officials and industry executives, will deliver a report on how and when overseas travel can be resumed by April 12th. They are making plans for a new traffic light system similar to the one used previously, but the most important overseas travel was banned at the beginning of the recent shutdown in January.

Not only should it be theoretically possible, but the trip should be cheap as well as be practically manageable.

However, ministers have yet to determine the extent to which people visiting the green-designated countries should take the Covid-19 test and fill out the form or self-isolate upon return.

“The health lobby is eager to ensure self-contained and managed quarantine until mass testing is implemented,” called one of the Task Forces.

One official said, “Self-isolation cannot be ruled out. All of this is part of the conversation.”

Ministers want to design a system that can be flexible enough to adapt to changes in infection and vaccination rates in different countries.

Several countries, including Turkey, Greece and Spain, whose economy relies heavily on tourism, have already declared they want British vacationers this summer. They proposed a requirement for proof of vaccination or a Covid-19 test that was recently negative for everyone who wants to take a vacation. Other countries such as Kenya, Mexico, Morocco and parts of the Caribbean are already open to foreigners.

One suggestion in the table is to conduct a pilot plan in countries with high vaccination rates, such as the United States, Singapore and Israel.

recommendation

Relaxation is likely to end the current “Travel Declaration” form, where people can only travel if they meet certain criteria, such as an important job or health emergency. The end of the hotel quarantine plan is also being discussed, according to those attending the talks.

The travel industry expects ministers to be open to at least a handful of popular vacation destinations this summer, but management is wary that this is sensitive to the emergence of new strains of Corona 19 and relies on European vaccination rates.

The aviation industry is lobbying for passengers traveling to the safest green countries to travel without restrictions, and pre-departure tests are also waived.

Claiming that the current manual verification system for passenger documents will not work if travel resumes on a large scale, pushing for the introduction of digital certificates showing passengers have been tested or vaccinated against coronavirus to avoid bottlenecks at the border. There is.

Arrivals queues at London Heathrow Airport have increased by seven hours in recent weeks, the union said despite a sharp decline in entry convenience.

The final form of the government plan still depends on the requirements of the passenger document proving vaccination or screening in other countries.

Another major concern is test pricing, and struggling operators are hesitant to bear the cost. Several large companies are looking to set up tests at resorts, some of which include tests in package vacation costs.

recommendation

According to test distributor Katalyst Laboratories, a PCR test that is more accurate than a faster lateral flow test can cost between £150 and £250 on the open market. British Airways has launched a £33 antigen test kit for clients supervised via video call with a health counselor.

“Not only should it be theoretically possible, but travel should be cheap as well as practically manageable,” said Glyn Jones, Chief Executive Officer of South End Airport on the outskirts of London.

Despite the uncertainty about the resumption of travel, vacation bookings this year have steadily increased.

Online travel agency Thomas Cook says Greece, Turkey and Cyprus are treated as “open” countries and that bookings in Greece have skyrocketed after announcing that they will welcome British tourists this month.

A similar declaration in Turkey on Tuesday led Turkey to move from Thomas Cook’s third-most-booked destination to its first, Tuyi said Turkey’s reservations have risen 25% from 2019 levels since the announcement.

Video: Covid-19 and the vaccine business

