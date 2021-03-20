COVID-19: UK Breaks Daily Vaccine Record For Two Consecutive Days With Over 711,000 Doses | British news





The UK saw a new record for the largest number of coronavirus jabs in 24 hours, which broke for the second time in a row.

A total of 711,156 vaccinations were done across the UK on Friday, Vaccination Minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed on Saturday. Of those, 589,675 were the first dose and 121,481 were the second.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was one of the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine after getting an Astra Zeneca jab at St Thomas’s Hospital on Friday.

The previous record was set on Thursday when a total of 660,276 doses (528,260 in the first jab and 132,016 in the second dose) were administered.

A total of 26,853,407 people now get their first vaccination and 2,132,551 people have a second jab.

The UK also reported an additional 96 deaths within 28 days of testing positive on Saturday and an additional 5,587 deaths.

On Saturday, it turned out that more than half of the UK adult population now received the first vaccination. This is a milestone that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is acclaiming for “a fantastic achievement.”

That said, the UK and Northern Ireland are about 5 million short of reaching their second goal of vaccinating the first nine priority groups by April 15th. Current progress suggests that the goal will be met in advance.

Nevertheless, NHS England said on Wednesday that it expects a significant capacity shortage from March 29th for about four weeks.

This could mean that even though doctors were planning to start the group in April, the first group under 50 may have to wait until May to get a jab.

Image: Boris Johnson received his first AstraZeneca jab on Friday.

Johnson says delays in delivery from India and the need to retest 1.7 million batches are behind the delay.

However, he insisted that the UK plans to give all adults a first dose by the end of June.

If you want to use a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

UK’in progress’ to meet closure roadmap date

Health Minister Matt Hancock was convinced that from 28 March, the next part of the roadmap in the blockade will continue as stated, allowing six people from different households to meet outside and allow the return of outdoor organized sports.

“We are committed to vaccinating the entire population, giving the first jab by the end of July, and meeting the dates specified in the roadmap. Our approach will be prudent and prudent,” he said.

Image: Thousands of people marched through Oxford Street on Saturday.

When Britain set a daily vaccination record, thousands of anti-blockade activists, many without face masks, gathered in London and marched along Oxford Street to White Hall.

More than 60 lawmakers and colleagues urged Interior Secretary Pretty Patel on Saturday to ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow protests to take place.

In response, a government spokesman said, “We are still in a pandemic, but we continue to urge people to avoid large gatherings under wider coronavirus restrictions.”

