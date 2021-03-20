U.S.-China trade relations strained, Biden team maintains Trump’s tough stance





The prospects for U.S.-China trade relations are likely to remain in question after high-level diplomatic talks this week showed President Joe Biden’s team have no plans to completely abandon the harsh tone of the Trump administration in talks with Beijing.

Although Washington and Beijing reached a ceasefire in their tit-for-tat trade feud with last year’s “phase one” deal, representatives on both sides are far from happy with the status quo. quo and see the other as a key economic rival.

That competition was on full display Thursday, when countries began two days of meetings in Anchorage, Alaska.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken began his remarks by noting that the United States would stress “its deep concerns about China’s actions, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks against the United States. [and] economic coercion on our allies. “

Yang Jiechi, director of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said the United States “does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength.”

While the talks were seen as more of a diplomatic exercise than an economic one, the thorny exchange is likely a first glimpse of the bitter battles ahead for Biden’s business team. And at stake is one of the most valuable trading relationships in the world.

China is currently the United States’ third-largest merchandise trading partner with $ 558.1 billion in total (two-way) trade in 2019, according to the USTR office. This massive trade volume supported approximately 911,000 jobs in the United States in 2015, of which 601,000 came from exports of goods and 309,000 from exports of services.

China is also the third largest export market for American farmers, and annual trade in agricultural products totaled $ 14 billion two years ago. China is the largest supplier of merchandise imports to the United States.

Clete Willems, a former World Trade Organization litigator in the USTR office, told CNBC on Friday that he was not surprised at the lack of progress in Anchorage.

Willems, who was once a member of Trump’s business team and is now a current partner at law firm Akin Gump, said the Anchorage meetings were more of a chance to formally file complaints and less of a realistic attempt at recourse economic.

“I had low expectations for Alaska and those expectations were met,” Willems said wryly of the talks.

“I think [the Chinese government] misinterpreted the situation with Biden’s team, and they thought these guys were going to come back and reverse all of Trump’s measures, “he added.” I think they find out it won’t. But I think they need to hear it straight from Blinken. “

Trade negotiations with China are of commercial importance, but also represent an opportunity to protect US national security interests and enhance access to critical technologies.

Weeks before the meetings in Anchorage, Alaska, the Biden administration drafted an executive order directing government departments to review key supply chains, including those for semiconductors, high-capacity batteries, medical supplies and rare earth metals.

“The Biden Administration has signaled that trade at any cost is not its position and that it will not restrict its views or push back human rights or national security (for example) in order to have a ‘good’ business relationship, “Dewardric McNeal, an Obama-era political analyst at the Department of Defense, said in an email Friday.

Although Biden’s order does not mention China by name, it ordered agencies to examine gaps in national manufacturing and supply chains that are dominated by or pass through “countries that are or are likely to to become hostile or unstable ”.

The directive has been widely seen to include China, one of the world’s largest exporters of rare earths, a group of materials used in the production of computer monitors, advanced weapons and electric vehicles.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd R), joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (R), speaks opposite Yang Jiechi (2nd L), director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, and Wang Yi (L), China’s foreign affairs minister during the opening session of the US-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska on March 18, 2021.

Frederic J. Brown | AFP | Getty Images

Yet Chinese negotiators, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, may have been hoping for a warmer welcome from Blinken after four tumultuous years under President Donald Trump and his senior diplomat, Mike Pompeo.

The Trump administration has made a habit of imposing punitive tariffs and sanctions to respond to persistent complaints about China’s lack of intellectual property protection, necessary technology transfers, and other unfair business practices.

“Biden’s team understands the complex interconnections of commerce and commerce between the two countries and hopes to be more focused and predictable in their identification and management of issues and concerns (more surgical and less totally destructive) in competition and cooperation. , “McNeal, a senior policy analyst at Longview Global added Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, the U.S. team in Alaska had taken no action to ease limits on U.S. sales to Chinese companies, including telecommunications giant Huawei, ease visa restrictions for Communist Party members, or reopen the Chinese consulate in Houston.

Negotiations with Beijing will likely prove to be a top priority for new US trade representative Katherine Tai.

The Senate’s unanimous vote to confirm her appointment, a first for the Biden administration, reflects bipartisan faith in her competence as a commercial lawyer.

“Katherine Tai is just the kind of ordinary, skilled person who is well positioned to serve President Biden and the country,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told the Senate ahead of the confirmation vote earlier in March. .

Katherine C. Tai addresses Senate Finance Committee hearings to consider her appointment as U.S. Trade Representative, with Ambassador rank, in Washington, DC on February 25, 2021.

Bill O’Leary | Swimming pool | Reuters

Tai will soon be faced with a litany of trade disputes provoked by the Trump administration, but is expected to make talks with Beijing a top priority.

She and her team are expected to review Trump’s persistent policies, including tariffs on Chinese steel, aluminum and consumer goods, as well as the components of the phase one deal.

“She knows how to be tough on China and she knows how to coordinate it with others,” said Willems, who previously represented the United States at the WTO with Tai. He added that it will be important for Tai to be sure he serves as a mouthpiece for US business interests in an administration with a deep diplomatic bench.

“You have an administration with a very strong secretary of state, very strong national security advisers, who are very close to President Biden and who occupy a lot of oxygen on American policy in general. And it’s going to have to break through this. . “

CNBC’s Nate Rattner and Yen Nee Lee contributed reporting.

