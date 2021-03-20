US, India pledge to deepen defense ties





NEW DELHI The United States and India have pledged to deepen their defense ties, as the Biden administration works to strengthen cooperation among allies in the region in an effort to counter China.

The Indo-Pacific region faces acute transnational challenges such as climate change and challenges to a free and open regional order. Cooperation between like-minded countries is imperative to secure our shared vision for the future, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

Mr Austin, the first senior member of the Biden administration to visit India, arrived on Friday after visiting Japan and South Korea earlier in the week. His trip comes just a week after a meeting of leaders from the United States, Japan, Australia and India, an alliance of countries seeking to counter Chinese expansionism called the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad.

Austin met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Saturday on Friday.

Mr Austin said strengthening military cooperation with India was a priority for the Biden administration. The new US administration was quick to reach out to its close allies and partners like India to forge a stronger front against China.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Photo: document from the press information office / Shutterstock

The strained relationship between the United States and China was exposed on Thursday when senior diplomats from the two countries traded beards during the first high-level talks in Alaska.

India’s relations with China hit new lows last year following a deadly clash on the contentious Himalayan border in June, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers. China did not admit losses on its side for months but said in February that four of its troops were dead.

China’s territorial expansionist pressure, the aggressive export of 5G technologies and debt trap diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific have reached levels such as retaining a close alliance relationship between India and the states -Unis no longer makes sense, said Sreeram Chaulia, dean of School of International Affairs at OP Jindal Global University, in Sonipat, India.

The United States and India have moved closer together over the past two decades, starting with a landmark political agreement that legitimized India’s nuclear arsenal and opened the door to sales of civilian nuclear technology from the United States.

Defense trade between India and the United States has increased from almost nothing in 2008 to more than $ 20 billion in 2020, according to the US State Department. US aviation and aerospace companies such as Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp., as well as US arms and ammunition suppliers, have sought business opportunities in India.

The two countries have signed agreements to establish closer military cooperation. They include pacts to allow sharing of encrypted military intelligence and geospatial data, and use each other’s bases for security forces to replenish materiel and fuel.

An expo participant tried out a simulator for a Lockheed Martin fighter jet configured for the Indian Air Force in Lucknow, India, last year. Photo: T. Narayan / Bloomberg News

When tensions between India and China were high last year, Washington hired two surveillance drones from New Delhi. Mr Modis’s government is now close to a deal with the U.S. government to purchase 30 armed drones worth around $ 3 billion, according to an Indian government official familiar with the negotiations.

Information gathering and data sharing are key elements of any future response to threats in the region. India has made a smart decision to invest in acquiring the future technology needed to ensure interoperability with its closest allies, said Vivek Lall, managing director of defense contractor General Atomics Global Corp.

US relations with India have been strained by New Delhis’ plans to buy the Russias S-400 missile defense system, a deal that could trigger US sanctions. The United States again raised its objections during Austins’ visit, according to the Indian official.

Ahead of Mr. Austins’ visit to India, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Robert Menendez wrote to the Defense Secretary expressing his opposition to the Russian deal. If India chooses to go ahead with its purchase of the S-400, this act will clearly constitute a significant, and therefore punishable, transaction with the Russian defense sector, Menendez said.

In a briefing with a select group of media on Saturday, Austin said possible sanctions had not been discussed because India had yet to complete the deal, according to Indian broadcaster NDTV.

The deal, if concluded, would also limit India’s ability to work with the United States on the development and acquisition of sensitive military technology, Menendez said.

Indian government officials say New Delhi nonetheless plans to proceed with the purchase of the Russian missile system as it represents a significant upgrade in their defense capabilities.

Write to Rajesh Roy at [email protected]

