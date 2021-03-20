Less than half of Brits expected to be Christians in the UK Census | Census





The post-Christian era in Britain will be reinforced by data from the Sunday Census, which is expected to be expected to further separate generations from organized religion.

Once in a decade, a snapshot of the country contains voluntary questions about religion since 2001. In 2011, returns across England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland fell to 59.3%, ticking Christianity, down from 71.6% 10 years ago.

Abby Day, professor of race, faith, and culture at the University of London Goldsmith, predicts that Christian identity will be further eroded at this year’s census, mainly because post-war generations consider the church to be irrelevant and immoral.

Day predicted that the percentage of Christians would drop below 50%. Religious statistics expert Peter Brierley said 48 percent or 49 percent were Christians, but David Voas, director of social sciences at University College London, said it would be a surprise if the figure fell below 50 percent.

The further decline, according to Day, is mainly due to baby boomers born between 1946 and 1964 raising their children outside of religious institutions.

Professor Abby Day: Today, the younger generation has a different sense of soul, meaning and morality.

Religion tends to spread within the family. However, many of the baby boomers, who were raised primarily by church-goers, broke up dramatically with him, she told observers.

Baby Boomers have raised millennials who never go to church ever since. And those who haven’t grown up as practicing Christians usually don’t become a religion later on. You don’t get a lot of teens into church when they haven’t been there before.

According to a recent interview with about 50 baby boomers who grew up in Christian homes, Day said that many rejected the church in favor of values ​​considered more relevant, inclusive, and humane.

Post-Christian people are motivated by ethics around gender equality, social justice, climate change, and compassion. The church has lost its moral authority because it has not been able to solve those moral problems.

Today, the younger generation has a different soul, meaning, and morality and rejects the church’s record of abuse, racism, homophobia, and sexism, she said.

According to UK church data, the average attendance on Sunday in 2019 was 600,000 adults, less than 1% of the population. One-third of those who attend church were over 70 years old.

According to a 2018 British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey, 52% of British citizens say they do not belong to any religion, 38% are Christians and 9% are identified as other religions.

However, in the last census, only 25% of the population said they were not religious. According to Voas, the difference in expression between Census questions in England and Wales and BSA questions is very important.

The BSA’s question is, do you think you belong to a religious group? Does the concept of belonging make people really belong to me or am I a member of the Church? Contrary to the identification with the legacy, he spoke at a religious media center event last week.

The census question, what is your religion? means everyone should have one. You end up with very different results.

YouGov’s survey representing Humanists UK, published this month, asked people the same questions as the census, but asked people who were identified as Christians why they answered them.

Almost 6 out of 10 (59%) said it was because they were baptized, and 49% said it was because they grew up thinking of themselves as Christians. More than a quarter (26%) said it was because it is a Christian country. More than half (51%) said they had never attended a place of worship or said that less than once a year.

Andrew Copson of British Humanists says that a distinct minority has religious beliefs. Photo: coldsnowstorm / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Only a third (34%) said they were Christians because they believed in the teachings of Christianity.

Andrew Copson, Chief Executive Officer of Humanists UK, said: Most people in England are not religious, ethnic minorities have religious beliefs, and very few people attend places of worship. Nevertheless, the majority of people chose the religious box in the last census because of their background or parenting.

British humanists are urging people to choose the nonreligious box if they do not believe or practice religion.

Day said there is a dark side to the Christian culture. The populist right-wing pushed the idea that we are a Christian nation in order to reinforce the anti-immigration stance by encouraging the investigation of Britain’s loss of identity.

The proportion of the population identified as non-Christian faith will increase significantly at the 2021 census as a result of immigration and high birth rates in some minority communities, Brierley said.

The Census Bureau estimates that it will take a year to process the census data.

Northern Ireland also conducted a census on Sunday, but Scotland delayed the census until 2022 due to the Covid epidemic.

