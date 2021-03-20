UK audit reform fails to solve the real problems behind the scandal





The writer is Professor of Business and Public Policy at the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University.

Corporate audits are in crisis as the public wonders how Big Four major players missed major accounting scandals such as Carillion and Wirecard. And this betrays a greater crisis of public trust in the enterprise itself. Does the economy work for people or is it in the opposite direction?

The British government issued a bold proposal on Thursday to restore appreciation and public confidence in the market. Newly appointed business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is tracking a series of public reviews that appear to be dusty as the government looked distracted by Brexit and the epidemic in 2018 and 2019.

Alas, it wasn’t worth the wait. This proposal focuses almost entirely on revising the “rules” rather than rebuilding the “norms.” The key idea is that the new regulations and regulations will succeed where the old ones have failed. But the problem is not a badly designed rule. Whatever the rule is, audit firms and corporate executives lack a structured culture to challenge when chicanery appears.

In fact, the accounting standard that allowed Carillion to avoid amortization of goodwill and pay dividends instead is flawed in that it gives managers unverifiable discretion over the account. We have to fix them. However, this standard does not prevent auditors and non-executive directors from questioning management’s reporting decisions.

In the case of Carillion, the passed argument against management’s decision to avoid amortization of goodwill was that it would inflict losses on government contracts and generate revenue. The company had few records of doing so, and the “outsiders” should have raised this uncomfortable truth. No new regulations are required for this. We need more common sense and integrity.

Some of the government’s proposals for bonus redemption and stricter moving responsibilities would be very useful for this. However, other things are misplaced, such as having customer companies use smaller auditing firms to guess the Big Four (Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC) second.

This approach listens to the government playing their favorite games on the market, similar to nanny states saying they have to buy something from a corner store every time they spend it on Tesco. If small audit companies don’t have to sweat to compete in the big leagues, their investments in quality will be scarce. This would make the UK a less entrepreneurial and less secure market for investors, contrary to the stated intent of the offer.

As part of a major reform, the government is replacing the Financial Reporting Council, which is believed to be too close to the auditing firm, with another regulatory body called the audit, reporting and governance body. To address the FRC’s perceived failure, the government is giving ARGA more power, including the power to bypass judicial review in some cases.

This move, which is surprising in itself for neglecting the “separation of power” principle at the heart of a good government, misses the point. The problem with FRC isn’t that it’s too little power. The problem is that its power seems to be seized by its close relationship with the audit industry. Still giving new regulators more power does not solve the problem of regulatory seizure.

To guide businesses on a better path, the government has decided to propose new requirements to secure businesses to take into account the UK’s 2050 climate agenda. Among them is the idea that certain companies should make a “resilient” statement about carbon sustainability.

What we see about the (voluntary) corporate statement on this effect is highly variable, with a lot of shame, suggesting that the economy is still experimenting with meaningful forms of accounting. Thus, by mandating these early reporting practices, governments risk institutionalizing something mediocre or worse.

Auditing and restoring people’s trust in business no longer entails regulation. After all, people today have very little faith in government. When businesses once again prosper fairly, the public will have more confidence in their business.

These reforms introduce regulatory costs into the economy at a time when the UK is very uncompetitive and alone in the world. And because smart players with misadjusted incentives can always find a way to rules, regulation tends to benefit regulated targets. What to do is more difficult. Modifying the culture of auditors and boards to challenge inappropriate corporate practices when they arise.

