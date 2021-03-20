Nevada city sues for rights to US canal water leak





FERNLEY, Nevada (AP) A Nevada town founded a century ago by pioneers drawn west by promise of free land and cheap water in the desert tries to stop the US government from renovating a canal 115-year-old earthen irrigation scheme with a plan that would eliminate the water leaks that local residents have long used to fill their own domestic wells.

A federal judge has rejected the city of Fernleys’ bid last year to delay plans to coat parts of the Truckee Canal with concrete to make it safer after it burst and flood nearly 600 homes in 2008 .

Now lawyers in the town half an hour east of Reno have filed a new lawsuit accusing the United States Bureau of Reclamation of illegally failing to account for expected damage to its supply. municipal water supply and the hundreds of private well users who tap groundwater on the basis of what they say are binding water allocations, some dating back to World War II.

Safety aside, the bureau says the loss of federally owned water from the earth channel is a waste of US taxpayer dollars. The city says the government shares responsibility for its dependence on the unintentional subsidy provided by infiltration, in part because it never objected.

Western states chart divergent paths as water shortages loom

Fernley has the right to continue recharging from the Truckee Canal under the Public Use Doctrine because undercover conditions have continued for 115 years, according to the lawsuit.

Over time, local users have become totally dependent on seepage from the canal to keep the aquifer recharged and in good condition, the lawsuit said. He says Fernley spent $ 40 million on a state-of-the-art water treatment facility based on this addiction.

You (the government) created the system and now you’re essentially taking it down and pretending it’s not your problem, former Fernley mayor David Stix Jr. told The Associated Press on Friday.

A decision is crucial for the city and the surrounding farms in the high desert where only six inches of rain fall each year. And the dispute could have far-reaching implications for one in five American farmers who use water supplied by federal canals in 17 western states to irrigate an area three times the size of Connecticut.

Built in 1905, the Truckee Canal was part of the Newlands Project named after the Nevada congressman whose legislation led to the establishment of the Bureau of Reclamation three years earlier. It was the first major irrigation project in the West to make the desert flourish.

Fernleys lawyers say it was a huge success, attracting settlers who developed the West. But they say the new project is pulling the rug from their descendants in the city of 23,000 where some still raise cattle and grow alfalfa and melons.

The agency says lining the canal at a cost of around $ 148 million is needed to prevent another costly disaster like the canal rupture in 2008. The Truckee-Carson Irrigation District managing the canal network has settled an $ 18.1 million class action lawsuit in 2016 with 1,200 victims of the flood that damaged 590 homes.

The agency has studied the effectiveness of channel coverings for decades and in recent years has intensified the search for new ways to combat infiltration through remote satellite sensing, with ground sensors detecting soil moisture. and sediment temperature.

Last month, the office partnered with NASA and HeroX, a crowdsourced platform, to sponsor a two-year competition with a prize of $ 360,000 to promote further innovations.

This week, the office awarded $ 42 million in grants to 55 projects in 13 states from Kansas to Arizona and the Pacific Northwest to improve water delivery efficiency and generate more energy. hydroelectric.

Bureau officials were unable to immediately estimate how much water is leaking from canals nationwide, but in neighboring California, it said a third of the water flowing through a section of the All- Canal. American is lost by infiltration each year at about 168,500 acre-feet (207 million cubic). -meters).

One acre-foot (1233 cubic meters) of water covers one acre (0.40 hectares) about the size of a football field and one foot deep (0.3 meters). The average Californian household uses between half a foot and an acre-foot of water each year.

In 1985, the US Geological Survey estimated that natural recharge, for example from precipitation, in the Fernleys Groundwater Basin was 600 acre-feet (740,000 cubic meters), a fraction of the 18,000 acre-feet. (22 million cubic meters) which, according to his estimates, were leaking. every year into the aquifer from the unpaved channel.

The office largely agrees with simulations conducted by an expert Fernley hired in 2018, who estimates that 13% of Fernley’s more than 400 domestic wells would dry up in a year if artificial recharge ended and 71% would cease. to operate for 40 years.

The office did not respond to the March 10 complaint in Reno Federal Court, but its final environmental impact statement in September said Fernley had no legal right to the continued existence of the waters. infiltration of the Truckee Canal.

The city’s claim to seepage water is not valid under Nevada law, the agency said. The city’s use of infiltration from the canal is not a valid water delivery for the project.

